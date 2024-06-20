UEFA Euro 2024 Matchday 3 on DStv will see teams scrambling to secure passage to knockout phase

* Sunday sees hosts Germany tackling Switzerland at the same time that Scotland will be battling Hungary

From Sunday to Wednesday June 23-26, 12 fixtures will be played in the UEFA Euro Germany 2024 Matchday 3 that will see teams scrambling to secure passage to the knockout phase.

Sunday sees hosts Germany tackling Switzerland in Frankfurt, at the same time that Scotland will be battling Hungary in Stuttgart – with the Tartan Army hoping to secure passage beyond the group stage for the first time ever.

“We believe in ourselves – there’s no danger of that,” said Scotland coach Steve Clarke. “We have to accept all the criticism that comes our way and then we have to put it right. To be in football, you have to be very resilient.”

Monday is headlined by a potential thriller between Croatia and Italy in Leipzig while Spain tackle Albania in Düsseldorf), with the Blazers’ coach Zlatko Dalic insisting that his side should never be underestimated.

“The things that Croatia is achieving are miraculous. I would even say impossible,” Dalic said. “That’s why it bothers me when people underestimate us.

“This Croatian team needs to be respected for achieving those things in such challenging circumstances and drawing on such a small pool of players.

“We’re fighting against the world’s footballing powerhouses. For that reason, we are the proof that a small country can achieve great things. We should be an example for others that it is possible.”

Tuesday closes out Groups C and D, with Netherlands tackling Austria and France facing Poland for the former, while the latter sees England take on Slovenia and Denmark battle Serbia.

Denmark’s Christian Eriksen has been one of the top performers for his team and is very grateful for a “different” UEFA Euro experience compared to 2021 — when he suffered a heart attack and very nearly lost his life.

“This time at the Euros, my story is very different to last time,” Eriksen noted. “I felt confident going into the game and I was just happy to be playing. Playing in the Euros is always special.”

Wednesday is the final day of the group stage, with Group E rounded out by Slovakia v Romania and Ukraine v Belgium, while Group F sees Portugal face Georgia and the Czech Republic tackle Turkey.

“In my opinion, this competition is more difficult than previous ones because the bar has been raised and even the mid-level teams have improved their level, so the team must do its best and have conviction but absolutely not arrogance,” said Turkey coach Vincenzo Montella.

UEFA Euro 2024 live broadcast details (all times CAT):

Sunday 23 June

* 21:00: Switzerland v Germany – SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

* 21:00: Scotland v Hungary – SuperSport PSL, SuperSport Variety 4 and SuperSport Maximo 360

Monday 24 June

* 21:00: Albania v Spain – SuperSport PSL, SuperSport Variety 4 and SuperSport Maximo 360

* 21:00: Croatia v Italy – SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Maximo 1 and SuperSport Maximo 2

Tuesday 25 June

* 18:00: Netherlands v Austria – SuperSport PSL, SuperSport Variety 4 and SuperSport Maximo 360

* 18:00: France v Poland – SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Maximo 1 and SuperSport Maximo 2

* 21:00: England v Slovenia – SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Maximo 1 and SuperSport Maximo 2

* 21:00: Denmark v Serbia – SuperSport PSL, SuperSport Variety 4 and SuperSport Maximo 360

Wednesday 26 June

* 18:00: Slovakia v Romania – SuperSport PSL, SuperSport Variety 4 and SuperSport Maximo 360

* 18:00: Ukraine v Belgium – SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Maximo 1 and SuperSport Maximo 2

* 21:00: Georgia v Portugal – SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Maximo 1 and SuperSport Maximo 2

* 21:00: Czech Republic v Turkey – SuperSport PSL, SuperSport Variety 4 and SuperSport Maximo 360