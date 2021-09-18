U-23 Boltsalt Netball League champs to be identified tomorrow

Chipambano Mbewe

The group stages of this year’s finals of the K610 million Southern Region U-23 Boltsalt Netball League have started today, September 18 at Blantyre Youth Centre (BYC) and continues with semifinals tomorrow to identify the champions.

The competition, which had 10 teams each from 14 districts taking part, commennced in May 2021 and according to the format of the competition, each district has produced one champion for the finals this weekend at regional final stage battle where they will tussle for the championship.

Southern Region Netball Committee general secretary, Charity Gondwe said the 2021 Botsalt grand finale is producing fireworks from the teams’ performances as players are focusing on impressing big team scouts.

She described the 2021 league season as successful in all the areas in terms of performance, discipline as well as administration.

She also disclosed that for the first time since the competition was launched in 2019, it has now managed to produce 5 players who have been drafted into U-20 Malawi national netball team.

The junior Queens are expected to go into camp very soon to start preparing for this year’s Netball Regional 5 competition scheduled to take place in Lesotho.

“Honestly, we’ve made a good achievement in this year’s season and as a committee we are very much proud because the main purpose of this competition is to unearth hidden talent.

This is also what even our sponsors, Netrade Company and Rab Processors have been waiting for us to produce.”

The 14 teams who emerged champions in their respective districts were divided into four groups for today’s qualifiers for tomorrow’s semi final stage from which winners will later clash in the final.

During the two days, netball spectators are expected to win more prizes from Rab Processors such as branded T-shirts, caps, drinks and other items.

