Two Nigerians netted over drugs

By Ireen Kayira

Lilongwe, January 27, Mana: Lingadzi Police Station is keeping in custody two Nigerian Nationals for allegedly possessing dangerous drugs suspected to be cocaine.

According to Lingadzi Police Public Relations Officer, Salome Zgambo, the suspects are Ajagu Jude Okwuchuku, aged 40 and Ekoh Chinomso Charles, aged 31.

Zgambo said they were arrested on Friday in Area 49 Gulliver where they were staying illegally.

“Police got information from well wishers that the suspects were selling illicit drugs. After getting the information, the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) team acted swiftly and arrested the culprits,” she said.

She added that the suspects were found with eight cracks of drugs suspected to be cocaine concealed in black plastic bags (jumbo).

“So far, police are expected to take the suspected drugs to Chitedze Research Station for examination,” she said.

The law enforcers have since advised the public to refrain from drug and substance abuse and report to police any suspicious persons selling or keeping drugs.

Okwuchuku comes from Anambra State while Charles, 31, is from Enugu State both in Nigeria.