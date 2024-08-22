Two men sentenced to 7 years for being found guilty of vandalising ESCOM assets

* They were arrested last month on July 14 at Zalewa police checkpoint



In order to deter the continued vandalism of Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM), two men from Balaka District, Patrick Malikebu (34) and Lonjezo Magaleta (27), have been sentenced to seven years imprisonment with hard labour Zalewa Magistrate Court for being found guilty of the malpractice.

They were arrested last month on July 14 at Zalewa police checkpoint as they attempted to transport stolen ESCOM copper cables they vandalised in Mwanza and Ntcheu.

Mwanza Police Station Investigator, D/Sgt Zainab Bahat confirmed of the conviction, saying Zalewa Resident Magistrate, Steven Mchenga meted out the punishment yesterday (August 21).

He added that when the two were arrested, the police carried out further investigations which revealed that Malikebu and Magaleta had been involved in the vandalism and theft of copper wires in Ntcheu and Mwanza districts.

“Scene visits confirmed their criminal activities,” Bahat said, adding that the two were charged under Section 45(4)(a)(b) of the Amended Electricity Act, which prescribes a maximum penalty of 30 years imprisonment with hard labour.

Bahat said the court’s decision highlights the severe consequences for those who vandalise and steal electricity infrastructure.

In response to the ongoing challenge of vandalism, ESCOM Chief Public Relations Officer, Kitty Chingota calls on the public to collaborate with the corporation in combating these crimes: “The fight against vandalism is crucial for the economic development of our country.

“We urge everyone to join hands with ESCOM in protecting our infrastructure, which is vital for reliable electricity supply and overall economic progress.”

Chingota encouraged the public to report any suspicious activities of vandalism through the police or by calling Toll-free number 847 on TNM/Airtel.

“We have a reward system for those who provide information leading to the apprehension of vandals,” she said. “We know that your vigilance and cooperation can make a significant difference in safeguarding our electricity equipment and support the nation’s development agenda.”

The Electricity Act was amended this year and passed by Parliament in cognizance that vandalism is tantamount to economic sabotage as ESCOM loses millions of money in replacing stolen equipment.

According to the amended Act, Section 45 (1) reads: ‘A person who carries on in any manner an activity for the supply of electricity in contravention of this Act, or fails to carry out any order or decision of the Authority or a licensee made or given under this Act, commits an offence and is, upon conviction, liable to a fine of K100,000,000 and imprisonment for twenty years’.

Section 45 (2a and 2b) adds that any person ‘who connects electricity to premises without written authorization of the licensee or disturbs or tampers with any electricity meter or other measuring instrument or apparatus commits an offence and is, upon conviction, liable to a fine of K100,000,000 and imprisonment for ten years’.

Section 45 (4) provides a non-fineable penalty of 30 years for vandalism and possession of equipment stolen from a licensee, the section reads:

(a) if found in possession of equipment stolen from a licensee; or

(b) damages, destroys, or vandalizes any electricity installation equipment or apparatus, commits an offence and is, upon conviction, liable to imprisonment for 30 years.

Section 45 (5) provides enhanced penalty of MK150,000,000 and 25 years imprisonment if a licensee’s employee or former employee is involved in the illegal connection or meter tamper.

The Section states: ‘Without prejudice to the right of a licensee to recover for illegal consumption of electricity, including costs associated with such recovery, a person, being an employee or former employee of a licensee, who:

(a) connects or assists a person to connect, electricity without authorization of the licensee; or

(b) disturbs or tampers or assists a person to disturb or to tamper, with an electricity meter or any other measuring instrument or apparatus, commits an offence and is, upon conviction, liable to a fine of K150,000,000 and to imprisonment for twenty-five years.—Reporting by Cosmas Kaunga, ESCOM outreach officer, editing by Maravi Express