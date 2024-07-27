Two men jailed for 30 months without option of fine for possessing stolen ESCOM conductors

* Prosecutor told the the court that while both first-time offenders they should be given stiffer sentence



Two men have been sentenced to two-and-a-half-years imprisonment in Lilongwe following their conviction for possessing stolen electricity conductors at Kasiya in the district.

Police prosecutor, Superintendent Chancy Chikhola, said Chilobwe First Grade Magistrates’ Court of Kasiya on Thursday, July 25, slapped Rodwell Chisamba and Emmanuel Gabriel with a 30-month jail term each without an option of paying a fine.

“I stated that they are both first-time offenders but prayed for a stiffer sentence, as Electricity (Amendment) Act 2024 attracts a maximum sentence of 30 years,” he said. “Such malpractice costs ESCOM revenue, maintenance and labour costs. This also derails efforts to connect new customers.”

In mitigation, Chisamba is reported to have said he looks after his grandparent, a child and an expectant wife while Gabriel echoed similar sentiments that he takes care of his wife, two children and relatives.

He also apologised to ESCOM for his actions before First Grade Magistrate, Mervis Sulumba, delivered the judgement.

Police arrested Chisamba and Gabriel on June 28, 2024, for stealing and vandalising conductors for Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) at Ndalama Village in Kasiya. However, during the full trial, the State failed to provide enough evidence for theft.

The case dates back to April 26, 2024, when community members reported to the police the vandalism of the conductors in the village, which led to the arrest of the 34-year-old Chisamba after the police found him with the conductors.

After interrogation, Chisamba led the police officers to Gabriel (32) who bought the conductors for making pots.

Chisamba hails originally from Muyande Village, Traditional Authority (T/A) Kabudula in Lilongwe whereas Gabriel is from Chisela Village, T/A Tambala in Dedza District.

Possessing stolen ESCOM equipment and vandalism of the same attracts a jail term of up to 30 years, without an option of paying a fine.

ESCOM registers cases of vandalism daily and the Corporation has lost K4 billion in the last two years in transmission and distribution infrastructure. The amount includes replacement costs and revenue lost.