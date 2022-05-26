Two Malawian movies to be featured on M-Net Movies AfroCinema Pop-Up channel; Starting with Fatsani tonight at 20:00hrs CAT

* Followed by Highbrow on Friday from 22:00rs CAT — both on DStv Channel 198



By Duncan Mlanjira

Two Malawian movies — ‘Fatsani: A Tale of Survival’ and ‘Highbrow’ — will be featured on M-Net Movies AfroCinema Pop-Up channel, starting with Fatsani tonight at 20:00hrs CAT.

The channel, which began on Friday, May 20 to Sunday May 29 is available on DStv Channel 198, an exciting channel that is celebrating and displaying the best festival movies from across the continent.

Fatsani: A Tale of Survival’ — Malawi’s official entry to the 2022 Oscars — is drama about a young girl forced to sell bananas in the street for survival after her school is shut down.

It was produced and directed by renowned filmmaker, Hastings Golosi while Highbrow — written and directed by Chaz and shot produced by Ben Sam and Jiran — tells real life stories sorrounding the infamous financial scandal Cashgate.

Highbrow — to be broadcast on Sunday from 22:00hrs CAT — was premiered in Malawi last year while Fatsani earned producer Golosi earned him to tell his story and learn on branding at the virtual 2021 International Conference of Stars in September last year, where he was been invited as one of the keynote speakers.

A statement from MultiChoice Malawi says the AfroCinema Pop-Up channel line-up will feature “award-winning movies that have been sourced from Africa’s top film festivals”.

“This will give discerning cinema lovers a curated movie experience of films that range from the critically acclaimed to hidden gems, in what’s sure to be a delightful cinematic feast.

“As Africa’s most-loved storyteller, we’re proud to celebrate stories and creatives from across our continent.”

The M-Net Movies AfroCinema Pop-Up is available to DStv Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Family and Access subscribers, for 10 days of African creativity, heart and brilliance.

From Namibia features ‘Salute’, a 2018 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards nominee — that tells the story of a man sentenced to three life sentences, leaving his expectant girlfriend behind in the outside world.

‘Katutura’ (also Namibian) follows a group of people living in a township as they navigate a life of crime, drugs, struggle and — despite it all — love and hope.

Uganda has three — ‘In the Name of Love’; ‘Stain’ and ‘Sixteen Rounds’. ‘In the Name of Love’ is when an unemployed university graduate gives in to the pressure to marry his lover, he finds himself in limbo to provide for his woman. Can the couple survive the pressure?

In ‘Stain’, after her husband is injured during a domestic incident, a woman is forced to take over as family breadwinner in this award-winning movie.

While ‘Sixteen Rounds’ is a short film about an army man and his wife’s messy, complicated relationship that is plagued by infidelity.

Zambia has also contributed three — ‘I Am Not a Witch’; ‘Payback’ and ‘Maria Kristu: The Buumba Story’ — of which ‘I Am Not a Witch’ is BAFTA Award-winning film about a little girl who is accused of being a witch and sentenced to a camp of elderly witches.

‘Payback’ is about a man who pursues the ultimate act of revenge when he finds out his cousin’s friend is about to marry the woman who jilted him while ‘Maria Kristu: The Buumba Story’ is about a young woman, who — in her quest to create a better world for herself and other women, goes against the norms and doctrines of the church.

‘Nairobi Half Life’ from Kenya is an award-winning flick about an aspiring actor trying to follow his dreams of becoming successful in a big city was Kenya’s official submission to the 2013 Oscars, while another from the same East African country, ‘Subira is a drama of a young girl in Lamu who struggles to live out her dream of swimming in the ocean, something which is against local customs.

‘Air Conditioner’ (Angola) is about a security guard and a domestic worker are tasked with retrieving their boss’s air conditioner after the devices mysteriously start falling and killing people across Luanda in this critically-acclaimed film.

South Africa has three, ‘Knuckle City’; ‘This Is Not a Burial, It’s a Resurrection’ and ‘Sons of the Sea’ — in which ‘Knuckle City’ is a critically lauded and award-winning film that tells a story of resilience, violence and survival, set against the gritty backdrop of the Eastern Cape boxing scene.

‘This Is Not a Burial, It’s a Resurrection’ is anchored by an arresting performance from the late Mary Twala, the award-winning film is about grief, land, ownership and resettlement.

‘Sons of the Sea’ is drama about escaping hopeless circumstances in which two brothers find a dead body and bags of abalone. Will the loot bring them closer to a brighter future, or spell their end?

‘Night of the Kings’ (Côte d’Ivoire) is a multi-award-winning film that was that country’s official entry to the 2021 Oscars — a fantasy-drama that follows a young man sent to a notorious Ivorian prison in the middle of the forest.



Nigeria also contributes three, the first being Elevator Baby in which a wealthy young man and an underprivileged woman are trapped in an elevator as she goes into labor; with Nimbe being a story addressing the issues associated with drug abuse, some of the causes, how to identify and avoid such.

‘Skin’ is a documentary in which Nollywood star Beverly Naya explores Nigeria’s relationship with and perception of beauty, colour and complexion.