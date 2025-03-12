Two fined K1.8m each by Lilongwe Magistrate Court for being found selling counterfeit Flames replica jerseys

The counterfeit Moto replica jerseys they were found with

* First accused Harriet Banda was caught with 84 counterfeit Moto branded replica jerseys while the second accused Jeremiah Mona was found with 62

* Found guilty of possession of registered trademark falsely applied, contrary to section 52 (1) (b) of the Trademarks Act, 2018

* Meanwhile, FAM offers an incentive promotion on the Flames replica jerseys ahead of match against Namibia on March 20 — buy a replica jersey and get a free standard ticket

By Duncan Mlanjira

Two business people, Harriet Banda and Jeremiah Mona, have each been fined K1.8 million by Second Grade Magistrate Court in Lilongwe for being found guilty of selling counterfeit Malawi national football team replica jerseys.

A report by Fam.mw says the first accused Harriet Banda was caught with 84 counterfeit Moto branded replica jerseys whilst the second accused Jeremiah Mona had 62 — thus they were found guilty of possession and selling of registered trademark falsely applied, contrary to section 52 (1) (b) of the Trademarks Act, 2018.

From the total of K2.6 million, K1 million goes to the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) as compensation, which the Court considered after Police prosecutor, Sub-Inspector Kabazale requested a stiff punishment despite the two being first-time offenders because their actions caused financial loss to FAM — saying this should be a lesson for others committing similar offences.

Sub-Inspector Kabazale added that counterfeit products mostly enter the country illegally, therefore denying government the opportunity to collect taxes which are also used to support national teams.

The maximum sentence for the offence is a K5 million fine and 10 years imprisonment with hard labour and in mitigation, the offenders asked the court to exercise leniency as they were first offenders.

FAM marketing & broadcasting manager, Tulipo Mwenelupembe, who was present in court, said FAM will keep engaging the police and other government agencies to help curb the malpractice.

“We are pleased with judgment considering this is the first time such offenders have been arrested and prosecuted,” he is quoted as saying in the report.

“The revenue from our merchandise contributes to the FAM revenue base, therefore making the Association more sustainable to support some national team activities. We would like to thank Malawi Police Service for the excellent work done.”

Meanwhile, in enticing football fans to passionately support the Flames against Namibia in Matchday 5 of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ qualifiers at Bingu Stadium on Thursday, March 20, FAM offers an incentive promotion on the Flames replica jerseys — buy a replica jersey and get a free standard ticket for the match.

The tickets are up for sale as indicated in the flier below through outlets in Lilongwe, Blantyre and Mzuzu ahead of the match to kick off at 18h00.

Flames head coach Kalisto Pasuwa named his 28-man squad for the match, which also will follow a back-to-back Matchday 6 fixtures against Tunisia in Tunis at Stade Olympique Hammadi Agrebi on Monday, March 24. The squad is expected to regroup in Lilongwe tomorrow, March 13.

Pasuwa has named 11 foreign-based players, such as South Africa-based striker Gabadinho Mhango; Mozambique-based duo of Richard Mbulu and Lloyd Njaliwa; defender Denis Chembezi of Iraq’s Al-Qasim SC; Romania-based defender, Charles Petro; DRC-based duo Lanjesi Nkhoma and Patrick Mwaungulu and striker Chawanangwa Kaonga who plays in Zambia.

Also included as foreign-based players are goalkeeper William Thole and defenders Gomezgani Chirwa and Nickson Nyasulu, who moved to Zimbabwe last month.

Tunisia lead Group H with 10 points, followed by Namibia as runners-up (8 points); Liberia 3rd (7); Malawi 4th (6); Equatorial Guinea 5th (3) and São Tomé e Principe at the bottom without a point.

The FIFA World Cup 2026™ qualifiers started in November 2023 in which the Flames, under former coach Patrick Mabedi, won the first at 1-0 away to Liberia, before losing 0-1 to Tunisia at home.

They then beat São Tomé e Principe 3-1 before losing 0-1 to Equatorial Guinea while they are yet to meet Namibia on March 20 and the second leg in September away to Windhoek.

The next assignments after second leg against Namibia in September for the former Zimbabwe Warriors coach and Malawi’s Nyasa Big Bullets mentor for six years — with whom he won five back-to-back TNM Super League titles and several cup competitions — will be hosting Liberia, São Tomé and Equatorial Guinea between October and November 2025.

The 23rd edition of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ finals — to be hosted jointly by the United States of America, Mexico and Canada — will have 48 participating countries instead of the conventional 32 giving an advantage for Africa to field more teams (10).

The top team from each of the nine groups after Match Day 10 in October 2025 shall earn an automatic qualification — while the four best second-placed and top ranked teams from all nine groups will engage in a continental playoff, determining a single victor who will then proceed to a second and final playoff.

This final stage will comprise six teams from various confederations, with the top two emerging as qualified participants, ultimately making up the 48 competing teams.