Two FCB customers win K250,000 each in ‘Back-to-School’ promotion

By Victor Singano Jnr

Two First Capital Bank (FCB) customers, Moses Mayikalanga and Mercy Phisi became the first lucky winners of K250,000 each in the first draw of the ongoing FCB Back-to-School promotion.

The promotion was launched last month and to run for three months with a grand price of K2 million at its conclusion — thus splashing out a total of K3.1 million in cash prizes.

The Bank incentivizes existing customers who would like to access loan top ups, but also encourage potential customers to access the First Capital Bank Civil Servant loans.

Speaking after the draw which was conducted at the Bank’s offices in Blantyre, FCB Marketing Manager, Pachalo Chiyora said they are impressed with the response from customers as well as registering new customers.

He added that they organized the promotion to afford civil servants to pay school fees for their children as school opens.

The customers can apply for a minimum of K1 million and above through the Civil Servant loan — which is fast, flexible and affordable and does not require any form of collateral or security as long as one is permanently employed by the Government of Malawi.

The loan, which is processed in 48 hours, can be used for purchase of personal assets, school fees, farming activities and business startups among others.

For more information, customers are encouraged to visit their nearest branch or call 0891001111.

The Back-to-School promotion comes after the success of ‘Zanga Phee’ that run from April to July that also had a grand prize of the whopping K1 million that was described by Head of Marketing, Twikale Chirwa as successful having received an impressive number of civil servants’ participation across the country during its three months campaign.

Chirwa said last month that since the promotion was launched in April the bank disbursed K10 billion in loans to civil servants in response to their needs and he pledged that First Capital Bank continue offering loans under this civil servants loan facility.