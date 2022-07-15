Two arrested in Lilongwe over possession of fake Malawi K5,000 bank note allegedly being forged in SA

Mwango (left) and Uko

* Suspect tells police investigators that she received the money on June 3, 2022 from her friend based in the South Africa

By Caroline Nyekanyeka

Kanengo Police Station in Lilongwe reports that they have arrested two people for allegedly being found in possession of forged Malawi currency amounting to K11 million.

The two have been identified as a 37-year-old woman Cecelia Mwango, and a 40-year-old man Tifunsenji Uko and Mwango told police investigators that she received the money on June 3, 2022 from her friend based in the South Africa.

Mwango told the police that her South African friend had asked her to bank the money but before depositing it, she took K200,000 and gave it to the second suspect Uko as a loan.

Uko then reported that he forwarded the money to a business friend, who kept it at home in order to use it the following day.

However, Uko’s servant stole a K5,000 banknote and went to transact at a bottle store in Area 25, Sector 2 where it was recognised as a fake note.

After reporting the incident to Kanengo Police Station, the two suspects were arrested and upon a search at both their homes led to the discovery of the fake bank notes amounting to K11 million — which were verified by officials from the Reserve Bank of Malawi.

“The two will appear before court soon to answer charges of found in possession of fake currency,” said Sergeant Grace Kayisi, Kanengo Police Station’s deputy public relations officer in her report.

Kayisi document that Cecelia Mwango hails from Ngolowera Village in Traditional Authority Chikumbu in Mulanje while Tifunsenji Uko is from Machinjiri Village in Traditional Authority Machinjiri in Blantyre.