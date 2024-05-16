Two arrested for illegal possession of Matchday tickets for Mighty Wanderers and Karonga United

* The two appeared before the Blantyre Resident Magistrate Court, whose proceedings have been adjourned

* Both suspects have been granted court bail answering charges of contravening section 329 as read with section 34 of the Penal Code

* Sale of Matchday tickets without following proper procedures is a punishable offence under the law and may result in criminal prosecution

By Duncan Mlanjira

Francis Danger and Samson White are answering in court of charges the offence of being found in possession of property suspected to be stolen, which are Matchday tickets for the game involving Mighty Wanderers and Karonga United on Saturday, May 11.

A statement from Super League of Malawi (SULOM) says the two individuals were discovered engaging in the illegal sale of the Matchday tickets suspected to be stolen — contravening section 329 as read with section 34 of the Penal Code.

Danger, aged 24, from Konzere Village, T/A Ngabu in Chikwawa District and White, aged 35, from Kumbani Village, T/A Stola, Machinga appeared before the Blantyre Resident Magistrate Court, whose proceedings have been adjourned to a later date to be communicated in due course.

Both individuals have been granted court bail, according to SULOM, which further reminded all stakeholders that the illegal sale of Matchday tickets for the TNM Super League matches without following proper procedures, “is a punishable offence under the law and may result in criminal prosecution”.

“We reiterate our commitment to maintaining the integrity of the league and urge all parties involved to adhere to the prescribed regulations,” said the statement.

To curb this tendency of ticket fraud, TNM Plc introduced a platform for electronic ticketing through TNM Mpamba, that represents a paradigm shift in the evolution of football in Malawi, resonating with global standards of convenience and efficiency.

The e-ticketing initiative aligns with the Ministry of Youth & Sports and SULOM ongoing efforts to address issues like cash theft and ticket duplication within the TNM Super League.

Apart from safeguarding of revenue, other advantages include real-time attendance tracking and prevention of fraudulent activities.

When introducing it, TNM’s Head of Brand & Marketing, Madalitso Jonazi emphasised that the innovation — while offering convenience and efficiency — is aimed at curb fraud, an issue that hindering the growth of football industry, particularly during matches.

He had stressed that the traditional practice of handling cash when purchasing physical tickets at entry points poses a lot of challenges for revenue collection such as theft of cash which leads to revenue loss and other associated problems.

“The e-ticketing is the most secure and convenient solution of handling football matches revenue as tickets will be bought through TNM’s digital platforms,” he said, adding that the initiative aligns with modern technological advancements and catering to the evolving preferences of football enthusiasts.

What is needed is a Mpamba account and a Khadi Mbambande debit card which fans can buy on their phone and collect from any TNM shops across the country.

The new solution was successfully pioneered for the Sapitwa 4 tournament which involved Super League outfits, Bangwe All-stars, Dedza Dynamos, FOMO and Mighty Tigers at Mulanje Park ahead of the 2024 season.

But still people are opting the old tradition of buying paper tickets which is attracting unscrupulous people to be involved in fraudulently acquiring tickets.

Meanwhile, TNM Super League 2024 leaders Silver Strikers play host to 3rd-placed Mighty Wanderers at Silver Stadium on Sunday after the two sides met on Tuesday at Kamuzu Stadium during the Kamuzu Day Celebrations

However, the two sides were cautious not to field their regular First XI in the match ahead of their Week 7 encounter as Wanderers featured five players who have just been promoted from their reserve side, while the Bankers also use some of their newly-promoted.

Wanderers won 1-0 through Francisco Madinga in the first half in front of prominent people in the society led by President Lazarus Chakwera and all eyes will be on the two to see if the Nomads will come out triumphant at the opponents’ home turf.

At 16 points, Silver Strikers lead the log table and just like Wanderers, they are unbeaten in six games played of five wins and a draw — scoring 15 goals and conceding three.

It’s all for to claim for Wanderers as first team to beat the leaders, whose coach, Peter Mponda seems to have instilled championship mentality in his team and wants to claim the title they last won in 2013.

Mighty Wanderers are third with 12 points while on second-placed are Mzuzu City Hammers (13 points), who meet 5th-placed defending champions Nyasa Big Bullets (10 points) on Saturday at Kamuzu Stadium.

On 4th position are Kamuzu Barracks (11 pointe) who date 6th-placed Moyale at Dimba Stadium while other matches are between 8th-placed Mighty Tigers against Baka City (16th) at Kamuzu Stadium tomorrow; Creck Sporting (11th) v FOMO (12th) at Civo Stadium.

On Sunday, Bangwe All Stars (14th) v MAFCO (15th) at Moira Stadium; Dedza Dynamos (9th) v Chitipa United (13th) at Dedza Stadium and Karonga United (7th) v Civil Service United (10th) at Karonga Stadium.