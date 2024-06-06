Tunisia lead Group H with 9 points; Two ahead of Namibia

* The Carthage Eagles edged past Equatorial Guinea 1-0 while the Brave Warriors draw 1-1 with Liberia

* Ahead of Malawi Flames’ encounter against São Tomé e Príncipe this afternoon at Bingu National Stadium

Maravi Express

Tunisia maintained their perfect start to the FIFA World Cup 2026™ qualifying campaign with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Equatorial Guinea in Tunis yesterday, taking the lead of Group H with nine points — two ahead of Namibia who drew 1-1 with Liberia.

This is ahead of the qualifier for Malawi Flames, who have three points, as they host São Tomé e Príncipe this afternoon at Bingu National Stadium.

A report by CAFonline says the Carthage Eagles’ match was a tightly-contested encounter in which the hosts scored late through Mohamed Ali Ben Ramadan’s 82nd-minute penalty to secure their third consecutive win.

The report further says Equatorial Guinea dominated large portions of the match and came agonizingly close to securing their first points of the campaign — but Tunisia’s experience ultimately prevailed.

In Matchday 1 & 2, Tunisia beat São Tomé e Príncipe 4-0 and Malawi 1-0 and and their next game is against second-placed Namibia, whom they face on Sunday.

For Tunisia, the win will provide a much-needed boost after their disappointing showing at the 2023 TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations, where they exited at the group stage without a victory.

As they continue their pursuit of a seventh World Cup appearance and third in succession, the Carthage Eagles will take confidence from their resolute performance against a determined Equatorial Guinea outfit.

CAFonline reports that Namibia had a good start when they first scored in the 8th minute through Tijpe Karuuombe but ended in disappointed as they surrendered the lead when Liberia’s Sackor equalized in the 65th after a lapse in concentration.

Meanwhile, Fam.mw reports that a regular briefing with the media, Flames’ coach Patrick Mabedi said he is well aware of the expectations from Malawian football fans and asked them to contribute to the team’s success by offering their support.

“It is important to understand that this is an important game and that we are pleading with the fans to come in their large numbers and cheer their team,” said Mabedi.

“My players are geared for this match and are ready to give back what the fans deserve which is winning the match,” he is quoted as saying. “The fans have to give us their full support and the players are ready to perform.”

The coach also said he was particularly happy that his charges have improved on fitness levels more than before, saying: “It is important for us to be on top of our game. This time around we have a higher momentum as compared to the previous campaign so I believe we can be able to perform well and register positive results.”

The Flames first beat Liberia 1-0 away before losing to Tunisia at home and their next qualifier is away in Malabo against Equatorial Guinea, who have no points after FIFA docked of the six points they had for featuring an ineligible player, Emilio Nsue.—Reported by CAFonline & Fam.mw; editing by Maravi Express