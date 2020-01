Trump orders killing of key Iranian commander in Baghdad airport strike

By CNN

US President Donald Trump ordered an airstrike at Baghdad International Airport that killed Qasem Soleimani, a key Iranian military commander, in a “decisive defensive action to protect US personnel abroad” that was intended to deter “future Iranian attack plans,” the Pentagon confirmed Thursday.

Soleimani — the head of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force unit — and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis — the deputy head of the Iran-backed Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) — were among those killed in the attack early Friday morning local time, according to a statement from the PMF, which said the pair “were martyred by an American strike.”

Formed in 2014 to fight ISIS, the PMF is a Shia paramilitary force made up of former militias with close ties to Iran. It was recognized under a 2016 Iraqi law as an independent military force that answers directly to the prime minister.

Soleimani and his Quds Force were responsible for the deaths of hundreds of American and coalition service members, and the wounding of thousands more, the Pentagon added.

The Pentagon also blamed the Iranian general for orchestrating attacks on coalition bases in Iraq in recent months, including an attack on December 27 that culminated in the deaths of an American contractor and Iraqi personnel.

Soleimani was revered in Iran, where three days of national mourning have been declared.

In a message published to his official website, the country’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed revenge for the killing, saying that “harsh revenge awaits the criminals” involved.

Khamenei warned the fight would continue — and added it had been Soleimani’s wish for years to become a martyr.

“His pure blood was shed in the hands of the most depraved of human beings,” Khamenei said.

In a tweet, Iran’s Foreign Minister Javad Zarif described the US strike as an “act of international terrorism,” adding that it was an “extremely dangerous and foolish escalation.

“The US bears responsibility for all consequences of its rogue adventurism,” he added.

The killing of Soleimani, one of the most powerful men in Iran and the wider region, is an audacious and unexpected move that marks a major escalation in tensions between Washington and Tehran that can be traced back to Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal.

It also comes just hours after the Pentagon issued a strong warning to Iran-backed militias amid concerns they may conduct further provocations against the US following their attempt to storm the US Embassy in Baghdad.

According to the Pentagon, Soleimani also approved that attack as he was “actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region,” according to the Pentagon, which cited the threat to US lives as justification for killing one of Iran’s top-ranking military officials.

But a US official told CNN the strike against Soleimani was a “target of opportunity.”

The strike had presidential authorization and the US opted for a pre-emptive option after the previous moves of maximum pressure didn’t change the Iranian pattern of behavior, the official said.

The Green Zone in Baghdad was completely locked down by Iraqi security forces to prevent any emergency following the strike, two Iraqi Security sources told CNN.

Two sources tell CNN that key Senate staff on relevant committees on national security and appropriations, along with leadership staff, will be briefed Friday afternoon in a classified setting by administration officials.

Some key members of Congress — such as Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat who is a member of the congressional Gang of Eight leaders, who are briefed on classified matters — had not been made aware of the attack ahead of time.

It’s not clear how many other lawmakers had advance notice of the strike.

Sen. Ben Sasse, Republican of Nebraska, said in a news release that “General Soleimani is dead because he was an evil bastard who murdered Americans” and “the President made the brave and right call, and Americans should be proud of our servicemembers who got the job done.”

Sasse added, “Tehran is on edge – the mullahs have already slaughtered at least a thousand innocent Iranians – and before they lash out further they should know that the U.S. military can bring any and all of these IRGC butchers to their knees.”

His comments were echoed by Sen. Tom Cotton, Republican of Arkansas, who said in a statement that Soleimani “masterminded Iran’s reign of terror for decades, including the deaths of hundreds of Americans.”

“Tonight, he got what he richly deserved, and all those American soldiers who died by his hand also got what they deserved: justice,” Cotton said. “America is safer now after Soleimani’s demise.”—Reporting by CNN’s Kareem Khadder from Baghdad, Hamdi Alkhshali in Atlanta.

Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy head of the Iran-backed Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), left, and Qasem Soleimani, the commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force unit, right, were killed in the US strike.