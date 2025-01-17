Truck jackknifes completely blocking passage along Mzuzu-Nkhata Bay M5 Road

By Duncan Mlanjira

A truck has breakdown truck and jackknifed (a trailer folding and swinging out, which has completely blocking passage along Mzuzu-Nkhata Bay M5 Road at Kavuzi area.

A public notice from Northern Region Police public relations officer, Inspector Maurice Chapola advises motorists not to descend beyond Jowelo Trading Centre or ascend beyond Mpamba Trading Centre.

Inspector Chapola notifies that relevant authorities have been notified of the development.

Comments on social media indicates that affected vehicles include tankers ferrying fuel from Tanga Port in Tanzania, heading for the Southern Region.

Meanwhile, fuel supply is normalising following the availability of the commodity bought under the government-to-government (G-2-G) facility with Kenya.