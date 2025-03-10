Tropical storm Jude strengthens further into Cyclone stage as it makes a landfall over Mozambique coast of Nampula

The orange color represents category 9 while yellow depicts category 5

* Projections have maintained that Southern Region will be impacted the most by the cyclone Jude

* Department of Climate Change & Meteorological Services to issue next update around 14h00 today

By Duncan Mlanjira

Tropical storm Jude had strengthened further into Cyclone stage as it makes a landfall over Mozambique coast of Nampula, which is about 470km from Phalombe District.

An update from Department of Climate Change & Meteorological Services (DCCMS), whose next is around 14h00 today, says Jude is maintaining its westwards movement with a speed of 17km/hr and now has a centre pressure of 972hPa.

DCCMS further reports that currently, projections have maintained that Southern Malawi will be impacted the most by Cyclone Jude and areas forecasted to be highly impacted (category 10) include: Dedza, Salima, Mulanje, Phalombe, Chiradzulu, Thyolo, Zomba, Blantyre, Balaka, Ntcheu, Mangochi, Machinga, Neno, Mwanza, Nsanje and Chikwawa.

“The torrential rains will be accompanied by possible damaging winds exceeding with high likelihood of flash flooding in the highlighted areas (red) from Monday.

DCCMS thus reiterates its advice to flood-prone and low-lying areas in Southern Region to be on high alert for possible flooding; and that if flooding occurs in their area, they should move to higher ground immediately and follow evacuation orders when issued.

They should also examine buildings to ensure that they can withstand the strong winds; otherwise, it is recommended to avoid weak structures during this period

“Stay away from rivers and streams as may rise rapidly and become dangerous during heavy rains.

“Avoid travelling during stormy weather; if possible, as driving in strong winds can be dangerous.

In the meantime, the DCCMS assures the public that it will continue to monitor Jude’s movement and strength and any possible changes on its impacts on Malawi weather will be communicated to the nation accordingly.