Tropical Storm Faida still not affecting Malawi’s weather

By Duncan Mlanjira

The Tropical Storm Faida, which developed in the Indian Ocean is stationary over the eastern coast of Madagascar, reports the Department of Climate Change & Meteorological Services.

“The storm is likely to remain there in the next 24 hours and the chances of the cyclone to get to the Mozambique Channel by Wednesday, the 5th February has decreased to 30%.

“At its current position, Tropical Storm Faida is not affecting Malawi’s weather and the department will continue updating the nation with any vital information regarding this storm — whose next update will be issued on Wednesday, February 5.

Meanwhile, the Department also informs the public that the rainy weather that has been experienced in the past few days will die down over many southern areas tomorrow and Thursday, February 5-6, but will persist over many northern and parts of central areas.

The rainfall activities that will persist mainly over the central and northern areas due to the influence of the Inter tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ).

“The reduced rainfall intensities are anticipated over southern areas. The general public is advised to stay alert as the threat of flash floods remains high in flood prone areas especially in lakeshore districts.