Tropical storm CHIDO effect’s death toll rises to 13 from 7 with number of injuries from 16 to 29

* The number of affected households rose from 7,721 (as reported in previous update yesterday, December 17) to 10,159



* Which is approximately 45,162 people that were affected and out of the 10,159 affected households, 227 people have been displaced

By Duncan Mlanjira

In its final update on damages caused by moderate tropical storm CHIDO, the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) reported in the morning that the death toll rose to 13 from seven while the total number of injuries increased from 16 to 29.

DoDMA further reported that the total number of affected households rose from 7,721 (as reported in previous update yesterday, December 17) to 10,159 — which is approximately 45,162 people that were affected.

“Out of the 10,159 affected households, 227 people have been displaced,” said Commissioner for Disaster and Management Affairs, Charles Kalemba in his report, adding that the department is, meanwhile, providing relief assistance in collaboration with various humanitarian partners.

“DoDMA is also leading the development of a plan that will guide the implementation of short to mid-term interventions,” further said Kalemba. “The general public will be duly informed on any developments regarding the effects of CHIDO and any related developments.

Following the declaration by the Department of Climate Change & Meteorological Services (DCCMS) that moderate tropical storm CHIDO exited the country and posed no further threat, Kalemba informed the public yesterday that they have decommissioned all search and rescue (SAR) operations; having ealier deployed them in areas at risk.

“The department further extends its appreciation to various humanitarian partners, non-governmental organisations, councils, government departments, ministries and agencies; the media and the general public for their vigilance and support towards preparatory and anticipatory actions when the cyclone loomed.”

Yesterday, the DCCMS reported that CHIDO, that influenced strong winds and heavy rainfall over the country, had exited Malawi and at that position, it no longer had influence over Malawi.

In the final update, DCCMS assured the public that it will continue to monitor the movement and strength and potential impacts of any developing storms and cyclones in the South West Indian Ocean region and advise accordingly.