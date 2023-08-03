Trinidad & Tobago, Singapore and Jamaica players robbed in their Cape Town hotels

Major General C Annandale, head of security at the 2023 Netball World Cup

* In all cases, it was theft out of rooms, one related to a credit card being stolen, the other a wedding band

* Which has subsequently been found and is in the process of being closed — and the remaining cases are currency being stolen



Maravi Express

Reports indicate that Police in South Africa have confirmed five cases of petty theft involving players from Trinidad & Tobago, Singapore and Jamaica who were robbed of cash and valuables in their Cape Town hotels.

A report by that country’s online publication, News24 said the tournament’s security cluster, headed by the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints), are investigating multiple cases of theft.

It said a social media post by Jamaica captain Jhaniele Fowler indicated that money had been taken from her purse and that she didn’t feel safe in South Africa.

Major-general Charl Annandale, member of Natjoints, on Tuesday told a media briefing at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, the venue for the tournament, that five cases had been reported.

“When it comes to the case of theft from the Jamaican team, it’s still under investigation,” Annandale is quoted as saying. “We have five cases reported to date whereby three teams are involved — Trinidad & Tobago, Singapore and Jamaica.

“In all cases, it was theft out of rooms, one related to a credit card being stolen, the other a wedding band — which has subsequently been found and is in the process of being closed — and the remaining cases are currency being stolen.

“Prior to the official start of the tournament, two Jamaican players, sharing a room, both had money taken that wasn’t stored in a safe.”

The report further said a designated investigation team had been assigned, which is Annandale said is “co-operating with hotel management and security, going through the processes, taking statements, reviewing CCTV footage and proximity card readers.

“No suspects have been identified to date,” he said. Other than that, no other cases have been reported.”

Despite the reservations, Annandale told the media there that security arrangements have been sufficient, saying: “The deployment that’s being done is paying dividends and we can see that in the near absence of serious and violent crime.”

