Transfer window opens from February 25 for registered voters wishing to transfer to preferred voting centres



* There is no need to visit the registration centre where the voters registered for the September 26 general elections



* And will be NO transfers on the polling day, or any other period after this transfer window exercise

By Duncan Mlanjira

With 210 days left to the September 16 general elections, a transfer window will be opened in three phases from February 25 to March 15 for all registered voters wishing to transfer to preferred voting centres.

A statement from director of media & public relations at Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC), Sangwani Mwafulirwa says the transfer exercise will be conducted at all registration centres for three days for each phase.

Phase 1 will run from February 25-27 covering Chitipa, Karonga, Karonga Town, Mzuzu City, Nkhotakota, Ntchisi, Salima, Dedza, Balaka, Machinga, Neno, Phalombe, Chiradzulu, and Mulanje.

Phase 2 from March 5-7th will cover Rumphi, Nkhata Bay, Likoma, Kasungu, Kasungu Municipality, Dowa, Mchinji, Ntcheu, Zomba, Zomba City, Blantyre, Blantyre City, Thyolo, and Luchenza Municipality.

While Phase 3 from March 13-15 will cover M’mbelwa (Mzimba), Lilongwe, Lilongwe City, Mangochi District, Mangochi Municipality, Mwanza, Chikwawa, and Nsanje.

The statement further says voters intending to transfer should visit the registration centre where they intend to vote at on September 16 and complete the process there and that there is no need to visit the registration centre where they registered.

“The Commission is further informing all registered voters that will be NO transfers on the polling day, or any other period after this exercise.

“All registered voters, who are certain that on the polling day they will be away from the centre where they registered, are strongly advised to process their transfer now while the window is open.

“Transfers must be done in person such that no proxy or third-party transfers will be permitted as the process requires confirmation by the voter using fingerprints to complete.”

MEC further indicates that registered voters who lost their voter certificates or National ID cards will be allowed to process a transfer upon presenting themselves at the registration centre where they want to transfer to.

“All stakeholders should take note that there will be NO registration of new voters and replacement of lost voter registration certificates during this voter transfer period.

“Those who lost their voter registration certificates are advised to wait for the inspection of voters’ register exercise scheduled to run in March and April 2025 whereby they will be assisted to get duplicate voter certificates.