Trade Ministry, CFTC warn against not displaying prices of goods on shop shelves

By Duncan Mlanjira

Due to the escalation of the country’s inflation, most traders are increasing prices of most basic household commodities while at the same time not displaying the prices on their shops’ shoves.

Thus having take note of the upsurge in the number of traders who are not displaying prices of various goods and services, the Ministry of Trade & Industry and the Competition & Fair Trading Commission (CFTC) warn that it is a violation of the Competition and Fair-Trading Act (CFTA) to conduct trade without informing the consumer by way of displaying prices.

“Specifically, Section 51(n) of the CFTA provides that ‘a person shall not, in relation to a consumer fail to display or indicate prices of goods, digital products and services’,” says a joint statement from the Ministry and CFTC.







“The display of prices should be inclusive of taxes and levies, and must be in local currency, unless if the trader has an otherwise authorisation.

“It must be noted that violation of the CFTA may be sanctioned by among others a fine of up to 10% of total gross annual turnover in the case of enterprises and up to 5% of annual income for individuals.”

The Ministry and the CFTC further encourage consumers to report to authorities any shops that do not display prices on their products through Toll Free Line: 2489 or WhatsApp: 0987 738 749.