Trade Minister Mumba defends restriction order on importation of food items and other goods that are locally produced in Malawi

By Gift Chiponde, MANA & Maravi Express

Minister of Trade & Industry, Vitumbiko Mumba says government’s restriction order made last Thursday, March 13 banning importation of food items and other goods that are locally produced in Malawi, does not violate any international trade agreements.

Speaking at a press briefing in Lilongwe, Mumba emphasised that the measure is not a permanent ban but a temporary arrangement tailored to the current economic and industrial landscape.

With immediate effect until March 12, 2027 when the Order shall expire, the prohibited imported food items are maize flour; rice; meat products (sausages, bacon and cold meats); fruits & vegetables (except those that do not grow in Malawi); Irish potatoes; fresh milk.

Other food items are onions; garlic; ginger; peanut butter; honey; popcorn, table eggs and bottled water while the imported goods banned are toothpicks; matches; plastic utensils; wooden furniture; mops and security boots.

Mumba clarified that “the restriction is designed to safeguard our economy during this challenging period. It is a strategic move to create an environment where local businesses can thrive without the immediate pressure of foreign competition.”

He pointed out that Malawi is not alone in adopting such measures, citing Botswana as an example, stating that the nation imposes restrictions on vegetable imports during its harvest season to ensure local farmers have access to the domestic market.

Mumba argued that this approach is necessary to shield Malawian producers from being outcompeted by foreign imports.

“Our goal is to empower our local manufacturers and farmers. If they fail to take advantage of this opportunity and do not rise to the challenge, we will have no choice but to lift the restriction.”

Mumba further stressed the importance of value addition in Malawi’s economy, urging entrepreneurs and manufacturers to invest in processing raw materials into finished goods.

He expressed optimism that many businesses are already stepping up to embrace value addition, which he described as the key to long-term economic sustainability.

“This is the time for Malawian industries to innovate, improve product quality, and build competitive brands. We cannot rely on imports forever; we must create and sustain our own production capacity,” he said.

Under powers conferred by regulation 3 (1) (a) of the Control of Goods (Import and Export) (Commerce) Regulations, the Ministry of Trade & Industry rolled out the new Order while stressing that “any person who contravenes the provision of the Control of Goods (Import and Export) (Commerce) Regulations Order, 2025 shall, upon conviction, be liable to penalties specified under Section 14 of the Act”.

Malawians have a huge penchant for imported goods despite the call for Best Buy Malawian campaign that was suggested many years ago during the single party era of the Malawi Congress Party under former President, late Hastings Kamuzu Banda.

Then the campaign was to empower Malawian entrepreneurs to be innovative by locally producing goods for the market as a substitute to imported goods, which also strain the availability of forex as well a job and wealth creation.

The business sector then revived the campaign and renamed it Buy Malawian-Build Malawi that was developed in November 2009 following a presidential directive to drive consumption of locally produced goods and services.

The strategy aims at moving Malawi from a predominantly importing to an exporting economy which also answers directly to UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) number 8; ‘Promote inclusive and sustainable economic growth, employment and decent work for all’.

It also answers SDG 9; ‘Build resilient infrastructure, promote sustainable industrialization and foster innovation’.

The strategy encourages the need for local industries to continue working towards improving the quality and packaging of products in order to compete with foreign products.

And while industries are doing their part, consumers are also encouraged to opt for Malawian products which are equally good in quality — as encouraged by Buymalawi.com.

Buymalawi.com reports that the Government is promoting production of quality products and services that can substitute imports under the Buy Malawi strategy, which in turn has the potential of increasing the tax base and creating jobs.

Buymalawi.com also reports that notable achievements include micro, small, medium and micro enterprises (MSME) order which mandates the Public Procurement & Disposal of Assets Authority (PPDA) to buy at least 40% locally produced goods and services from SMEs; enhancement of Buy Malawi and the consequent job creation.

It includes increased uptake of locally made products by hotels and restaurants; intensive media campaigns which have raised awareness of the Buy Malawi and increased sales of locally made products and services.

