TP Mazembe stun Angola’s Petro de Luanda to advance to CAF Champions League semi-finals as Tunisia’s Esperance edge past Côte d’Ivoire’s ASEC

DR Congo giants, TP Mazembe have sealed their place in the CAF Champions League semi-finals after securing a 2-1 away win over Angola’s Petro Luanda while Tunisian side Esperance defeated Côte d’Ivoire’s ASEC Minosas 4-2 in a dramatic penalty shootout — both games on Saturday night.

Following a 0-0 statement in Lubumbashi, Jonathan Toro’s opener was almost enough to send the Angolan outfit to their second ever CAF Champions League, but a rejuvenated TP Mazembe came back from the recess to turn the match upside down away from home.

As expected, the Angolan champions took control of the match in the opening stages with attacks from the middle through the skillful Pedro Miguel who pulled strings for the hosts.

The opener nearly came in the 9th minute after danger-man, Jonathan Toro’s well struck volley went inches over the bar to the relief of the visitors.

The forward did make amends in the 29th minute with a well taken strike at the half-hour mark to give his side the lead.

With the match destined for victory in favour of the hosts, Philippe Kinzumbi silenced the crowd with a brilliant turn to unleash a grass-cutter that beat Hugo Marques to level matters in eh 82nd minute.

The goal gave the hosts a sudden wakeup call who had already been in celebratory mode as they started sending numbers forward – a tactic that dismally backfired as Joel Beya broke the hearts of the Angolans with a late strike in referee’s optional time to make it 2-1 in favour of Mazembe who set up a mouth-watering semi-final clash with reigning champions, Al Ahly.

Mazembe will now prepare to face the record holding champions in a two-legged affair with the first fixture being at home on April 19 before the away tie on 26 April to determine who between the two will advance to the finals.

Played in Abidjan both ASEC Mimosas and Esperance Sportive de Tunis locked in a goalless stalemate at the end of regular time and with the aggregate score level, the match was decided by a nerve-wracking penalty shootout, with Esperance emerging victorious.

With a goalless draw in both legs, Esperance Tunis emerged victorious in the penalty shootout, with goalkeeper Amanallah Memmiche making crucial saves against Christian Kouamé and Salifou Diarrassouba, sealing a 4-2 triumph.

This victory propels Esperance into the semi-finals of the for the 16th time in its illustrious history where they will now face South African outfit Mamelodi Sundowns in the next stage, who secured their own semi-final berth on Friday after a penalty shootout victory over Tanzanian side Young Africans.

Played at the Stade Félix-Houphouët-Boigny, ASEC Mimosas displayed a more assertive approach compared to the first leg and although Esperance maintained possession dominance, with over 60% possession by halftime, ASEC created some dangerous opportunities.



However, these efforts failed to ignite the match significantly while Anthony Tra Bi Tra’s defensive error almost cost ASEC dearly, but a last-ditch effort saved the day.

Similarly, Esperance’s defence faced a moment of panic, but Memmiche’s decisive intervention prevented the visiting side from going down.

Esperance approached the second half with renewed determination, with Osama Bougherra and Rodrigo squandering chances in the 51st and 54th minutes respectively.

In the closing stages of the match, ASEC piled pressure on Esperance’s defence in search of a winning goal, but the Tunisian players held firm to ensure the match ended goalless, leading to a penalty shootout.

Esperance goalkeeper Memmiche proved to be the hero during the shootout, saving the second and third penalties by Koffi and Diarrassouba.

