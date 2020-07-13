Toyota Vitz driver faulted in VP Chilima’s convoy road accident

By Mary Makhiringa, MANA

The driver of the Toyota Vitz that collided with Vice-President Saulos Chilima’s convoy along Zalewa road near Phalula in Balaka on Saturday, is reported to have lost control of his vehicle and swerved to towards the Toyota Land Cruiser V8 Station Wagon.

The driver Mala Kamanga and his three passengers, Judith Kaukonde, Cecilia Phiri, Takondwa Chalemba all died, according to Balaka Police publicist, Felix Misomali.

The four were travelling in the Toyora Vitz, registration number BW 8173 coming from Chingeni-Blantyre direction when they met the Vice-President’s convoy that was traveling from Blantyre to Lilongwe.

The Toyota Land Cruiser V8 station wagon registration number BW 1732 was being driven by Wilson Chima as a back-up vehicle with one passenger on board, Senior Superintendent, Lukasi Kapheni.

Chima sustained multiple cuts on his face, bruises on the right hand while Senior Superintendent Kapheni complained of chest pains.

Misomali said the impact was so great such that two of the female passengers in the Vitz, Kaukonde and Phiri died on spot while one male passenger, Takondwa Chalemba was pronounced dead on arrival at Phalula Health Centre.

The Vitz driver was rushed to Balaka District Hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival, said Misomali.

Chima and Senior Superintendent Kapheni were rushed to Balaka District Hospital where they were later referred to Kamuzu Central Hospital in Lilongwe for further medical attention.

The Vice-President’s press officer, Pilirani Phiri said Chilima was not affected in any way.