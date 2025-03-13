Tourism Minister Kamtukule supports introduction of tourist gate fees at Michiru Nature Sanctuary

* To generate revenue to support volunteer community patrol scouts in their efforts in strengthening Michiru’s conservation

The Minister also endorsed another proposal for patrol scouts to operate a convenience shop within the sanctuary

By Duncan Mlanjira

Minister of Tourism, Vera Kamtukule graced tree planting exercise in deforested areas of Michiru Nature Sanctuary in Blantyre organised by environmental conservation stakeholders, where she supported the propose to introduce tourist gate fees on entry into the government reserved forest.

The Minister attended the event in her support of the efforts in strengthening conservation of forest, which is being spearheaded by Michiru Mountain Community Scouts, with support from Centre for Environmental Policy and Advocacy (CEPA); Centre for Environmental Policy & Advocasy (MEPA); Wildlife & Environmental Society of Malawi (WESM); Pa Nthunzi Eco Solutions; Department of National Parks & Wildlife Malawi, Forestry Department and the Malawi Police Service.

A report posted on CEPA’s official Facebook page, says the Minister was responding to the suggestion made by WESM chairperson, Tiwonge Gawa, who called for introduction of tourist gate fees as revenue generation to supporting Michiru Mountain Community Scouts, who volunteered to curb the worrisome deforestation that was being perpetrated by charcoal producers.

Kamtukule thus directed that a guiding framework should be developed within two weeks to enable gate collections and she also endorsed a proposal for scouts to operate a convenience shop within the sanctuary to help fund their conservation efforts.

The volunteer scouts of over 200 went on a mission last year to save this last indigenous forest in Blantyre when it faced destruction from forest products poachers — and following their intervention, the effort is gradually reaping positive fruits.

They were trained in forest law enforcement that was jointly initiated by the stakeholders, MEPA, WESM, Pa Nthunzi Eco Solutions along with the Department of National Parks & Wildlife Malawi, Forestry Department and the Malawi Police Service.

And while the scouts faced some risks to their lives since the poachers threatened them with weapons they had as they had comfortably settled in and were not ready to easily give up their illegal business no matter what, they were also prone to many injuries as they could not afford to procure protective hiking gear such as shoes, uniform as well as refreshments and water.

The volunteers attested in a documentary, that was prepared last month by CEPA that trended on social media, that they needed the uniform as a matter of urgency because there are times they confront each other since they are not able to distinguish whether an enemy or not as they work by spreading out around the forest.

The volunteer scouts pleaded for support from public for the protective hiking gear as they wear worn out shoes, slippers and flip-flops and that they do need refreshments and supply of water.

In response, Malawi Gaming & Lotteries Authority (MAGLA), who attended the tree planting exercise graced by Minister Kamtukule, donated torches, reflector vests and safety boots while Deloitte Malawi donated tree seedlings.

“Your support is restoring Michiru and inspiring others to take action,” acknowledges CEPA on its Facebook page. “This is a big step towards sustainable conservation and community empowerment. Let’s keep working together to safeguard our natural heritage.

The idea by the volunteer scouts to protect Michiru was mooted after taking serious note that “hundreds of trees were vanishing daily, and illegal charcoal production at industrial scale was taking place over all over the mountain.

“But the Michiru Mountain Community Scouts rose up to defend Blantyre’s last indigenous woodland,” said CEPA on its website last month.”It is again a safe place for all of us. CEPA is proud of these brave community scouts and their dedication to protecting Malawi’s forests.”

CEPA supports the plea for support towards the volunteer scouts, saying: “Do not leave Michiru alone, join us to support the real heroes of our future. Together, we need to save the future of Michiru Forest for it remain a sanctuary and natural reserve for all.”

The support is being suggested to come in form of investing towards the rehabilitation of Michiru forest reserve facilities; empowering the volunteer scouts to invest in sustainable livelihoods such as bee keeping; mushroom farming; biodiversity gardening; tree nurseries, among others.

Environment observer, Andrew Mtupanyama recounted on Facebook last year of his experience on Michiru Nature Sanctuary a couple of years ago when he went hiking with colleagues to the Catholic Church’s Way of the Cross on mountain.

“On our way up we met a Zimbabwean lady,” he recounted. “During our conversation, she was surprised that she was allowed to visit that place of religious significance for free. She wondered why we should visit such a well managed tourist attraction without contributing towards it maintenance.”

Among the interventions to make Michiru economically viable, CEPA also suggests to the public to visit the mountain frequently at a fee, to hike, camp and even organise entertainment events — all towards raising to sustain the voluntary patrolling of the forest reserve.

The patrols will surely assist towards reforestation efforts many corporate companies and other stakeholders undertake on the mountain, which in turn is swiftly stolen by the poachers when the trees are at the sapling level.

Michiru Nature Sanctuary remains Blantyre’s remaining indigenous forest reserve, which according to Malawi Tourism, is home to a diversity of birds such as the African paradise flycatcher, Heuglins Robin, red-throated Twinspot, and bats — which also offers bat-walk services to tourists and researchers.

The forest reserve covers an area of 3,004 hectares with an altitude of 1,470m, offering beautiful views of Zomba Mountain, Thyolo tea estates, and parts of Blantyre City on a clear day.

CEPA reports that the intensified patrols have reaped fruits as they managed to reduce the number of forest products poachers from 1,000+ to controllable levels; over 98 poachers were arrested (54 of which were successfully prosecuted); and over 300 charcoal producing kilns were destroyed.

