Tottenham Hotspur’ Harry Kane is due to have a medical at Bayern Munich after the German champions agreed to a deal for the England captain with Tottenham, British media reports said on Friday.

The 30-year-old has one year left on his contract with Spurs, where Kane is the club’s record goalscorer. Bayern reportedly had a bid of 100 million euros ($110 million) for Kane accepted on Thursday, with the decision on whether or not to leave left to the player.

Several British media reports now suggest Kane is heading to Germany for a medical.

Kane has never won a major trophy but appears set to join a Bayern side who have won 11 straight Bundesliga titles.

Thomas Tuchel’s men kick off their season against RB Leipzig in the German Super Cup on Saturday, before Spurs face Brentford in their Premier League opener on Sunday.

Harry Edward Kane, MBE — born on 28 July 1993 — is a prolific goalscorer with strong link play and is regarded as one of the best strikers in the world having scored over 350 goals for club and country.

Born and raised in the London borough of Waltham Forest, Kane began his career at Tottenham Hotspur, where, after fast progression through the team’s youth academy, he was promoted to the senior team in 2009, at age 16.

He was loaned out to clubs across the English football pyramid, including Leyton Orient, Millwall, Leicester City and Norwich City. Kane’s involvement at Tottenham increased after Mauricio Pochettini became head coach in 2014.

In his first full season at the club, Kane scored 31 goals across all competitions, was the Premier League’s second-highest goalscorer, and was named PFA Young Player of the Year.

In the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons, Kane finished as the league’s top scorer and in the latter campaign, he helped Tottenham finish as the competition’s runners-up and was names PFA Fans’ Young Player of the Year.

He registered his best campaign statistically to date in the 2017-18 season with 41 goals scored in 48 games across all competitions, and in the following season, he finished as a runner-up in UEFA Champions League. He ended the 2020-21 season as the league’s top goalscorer and top assist provider.

For England, Kane has scored 58 goals in 84 appearances. He appeared more than 30 times at youth international level and made a goalscoring debut with the senior team in March 2015, at age 21.

Kane featured and scored during England’s successful UEFA Euro 2016 qualifying campaign, and represented the country well at the tournament and was to be named England captain just before the 2018 FIFA World Cup, where he finished as competition top goalscorer, winning the Golden Boot and leading England to fourth place — their highest finish since 1990.

He led England to the runner-up position at UEFA Euro 2020, marking their first appearance in a final at the tournament and their first major final since 1996.—Background info from Wikipedia