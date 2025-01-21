Total number of people affected by recurrent disasters increases to approximately 141,359 people—DoDMA

* Mainly due to stormy rains, strong winds, heavy rains and lightning since the onset of the rainy season to date

* The total number of deaths has increased from 11 to 31; out of which 22 have been caused by lightning strikes

* As Meteorological Department reports of significant risk of flash floods in flood-prone and low-lying areas

* Due to Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) and coming pulses of Congo Air Mass

By Duncan Mlanjira, Maravi Express & Petro Mkandawire, MANA

The Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA), reports that since the onset of the rainy season to date, (January 21), the total number of households affected by recurrent disasters has increased from 10,833 — as reported in its previous update of December 3, 2024 — to 31,413, which is approximately 141,359 people.

In his statement issued today on the status of disasters and response operations in the 2024/25 rainfall season, Commissioner for Disaster Management, Charles Kalemba says the disasters were mainly from stormy rains, strong winds, heavy rains and lightning.

“The total number of deaths has increased from 11 to 31; out of which 22 have been caused by lightning strikes while nine are a result of collapsing walls and roofs.

“Previously, the Department recorded eight lightning-related deaths and three caused by damaged walls and roofs,” reports Kalemba, adding that the total number of injuries has also increased from 79 to 382 — with the majority caused by lightning and damaged walls and roofs.

“It is of paramount importance to note that this updated status excludes damages caused by Tropical Cyclone Chido, which affected 10,159 people, claimed 13 lives and left 29 injured.

“DoDMA has been reaching out to the affected households with food and non- food items, which include maize, beans, blankets, pails and plastic sheets for temporary roofing.

“Provision of relief assistance is on-going and the Department, in collaboration with various humanitarian partners, will reach out to all the affected as per the reports from councils.”

Kalemba expressed deep concern with increased cases of lightning-related deaths and further advised the general public to be vigilant by following precautionary measures to reduce the likelihood of being struck by lightning, which include:

1. Paying attention to daily weather forecasts and postpone all open space activities if the forecasts call for thunderstorms;

2. Seeking enclosed shelter immediately (i.e home, offices, shopping centres, classrooms, churches, mosques etc.) when caught out in the open during thunderstorms; and

3. Avoiding seeking shelter under trees or taller objects.

On its part, the Department of Climate Change & Meteorological Services (DCCMS) reports that there is a significant risk of flash floods in flood-prone and low-lying areas due to Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) and coming pulses of Congo Air Mass.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (MANA) today, DCCMS’ head of public weather & aviation services, Yobu Kachiwanda indicated that a deep low pressure system is also forecasted to develop in the Mozambique Channel near Beira later this week, which is expected to amplify rainfall, especially across southern and central areas of Malawi.

He added that from yesterday to Sunday, January 20 to 26, they are anticipating a week characterised by occasional thunderstorms and varying rainfall intensities.

“Thunderstorms are usually associated with locally heavy rain and potentially damaging winds due to the influence of the ITCZ,” Kachiwanda said. “As such, it is advisable that people should seek shelter in safe places whenever a thunderstorm is in our vicinity until it dissipates.”

When reached out, DoDMA’s spokesperson, Chipiliro Khamula said they have currently developed a National Mud Hazard Contingency Plan in readiness for any weather conditions to guide the response interventions for any type of disaster that the country may experience.

“We have prepositioned research and rescue equipment, for instance, boats,” he said. “We also have some relief items, which include maize, kitchen utensils, hygiene kits and, of course, tents in strategic areas for use during emergencies.

“If flash floods occur, we have standby arrangements for the deployment of a search and rescue team comprising the Malawi Defence Force, the Malawi Police Service, the Marine Department, the Malawi Red Cross Society, and other stakeholders if need arises.”

Khamula further said in collaboration with DCCMS, they are conducting awareness campaigns on the prospects and implications of the 2024-2025 rainfall seasons.

Meanwhile, in collaboration with United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), DoDMA constructed a River Dyke to control flow of water of Milore River in the Shire Valley, which has for a long time been has been notorious for flooding and devastating communities in Nsanje and Chikwawa.

A report on DoDMA’s Facebook page indicates that the Milore River Dyke was handed over to Traditional Authority (T/A) Mlolo bringing a ray of hope amongst communities.

T/A Mlolo is quoted as saying fear was a prevalent feeling among her subjects as they have been experiencing effects of floods emanating from Milore River

“The construction and handing over of the dyke gives us hope for better days,” she is quoted as saying. We thank UNDP and DoDMA for ensuring that the works are completed.”

DoDMA’s deputy director of resilience, Hastings Mwanjoka called upon communities to work towards restoring the massively depleted environment, saying: “Let us plant trees in the mountains and along the river banks so that the dyke withstands the test of time.”

DoDMA recalls of Cyclone Freddy-induced events that took place at dawn on Monday, March 13, 2023 when 48 year-old mother of nine, Estere Njolovi from Bandazi Village, TA Mlolo in Nsanje District, heard some terrifying blast emanating from treeless mountains, the source of Milore River, which lies between Nsanje and Chikwawa Districts, in the East Bank.

Njolovi, a widow, was reported to have not taken any chances but to alert her children and ran for their dear lives and at the same moment, one of her children, “sensing danger, had already sneaked out of the house to seek refuge at his grandparents’ dwelling, down Milore River”.

“She nearly got washed away but her uncle, Njolovi’s brother, arrived just on time to save her from the jaws of death as Cyclone Freddy-induced floods and mudslides wreaked havoc.

“The magnitude of the floods and mudslides was beyond imagination. In the morning, a child was found lifeless around Masenjere Trading Centre, whereas 30 houses got washed away, leaving scores of people with injuries.”