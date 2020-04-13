Total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Malawi now at 16

By Duncan Mlanjira

Addressing a press on Monday, Minister of Health & Population, Jappie Mhango, reported that Malawi have recorded 3 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) as confirmed by College of Medicine Laboratory in Blantyre.

Mhango, who is chairperson of the Special Cabinet Committee on COVID-19, said one case is a 22-year-old female who arrived in Malawi from Dubai on March 17, 2020 and that the other lives in the same compound with a case that was confirmed on Sunday.

“We are still collecting more details for the third case,” said the Minister. “This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 16, including 2 deaths (one reported in Blantyre and another in Lilongwe).”

The 16 confirmed cases are distributed as follows:

• 6 (including 1 death) in Lilongwe

• 8 (including 1 death) in Blantyre

• 1 case in Chikwawa

• 1 case in Nkhotakota.

The Minister reported that the remaining 15 cases are all clinically stable with mild symptoms, some have no symptoms.

“I am happy to report that since the last reported death none has occurred again due to COVID- 19.”

He implored on the public to continue to observe the prevention guidelines we have put in place such as regular hand washing, social distancing, avoid handshakes, observing self-quarantine rules as provided if recently returned from a hot spot country and to avoid overcrowded places.