Total COVID-19 infections in SA now at 1,749; one more dead

South Africa’s Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announcer on Tuesday that the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa stood at 1,749, an increase of 63 and has just recorded another death, bringing the total to 13.

The latest victim, according to citizen.co.za, is a male, who had stage 4 prostate cancer at Parklands Hospital.

“We are concerned about developments at St Augustine’s Hospital in Kwazulu Natal where 66 tested positive over the past few days,” the Minister is qouted as saying.

When announcing that Malawi has has by Tuesday recorded three new confirmed cases of COVID-19, Minister of Health & Population, Jappie Mhango said one them based in Chikwawa is a 30-year-old male, who had travelled from South Africa on March 16, 2020.

Mhango, who is chairperson of the Special Cabinet Committee on COVID-19, told a press briefing in Lilongwe on Tuesday morning that one other case is in Blantyre — a 34-year-old lady, who is a family relation of the first case that was registered on April 3.

The Minister said other case is for a 28-year-old Lilongwe-based female, who travelled from London, UK on March 19, 2020.

He went on to disclose the death of a 51-year-old Malawian lady of Indian origin, who was the country’s 5th patient to test positive of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Mhango, said the lady — who had just recently returned from UK — died in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Mhango said the dead victim had an underlining medical condition and that the Blantyre District Health Office’s Environmental Health team is assisting with the burial arrangements.

“This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 8, including 1 death.”

Meanwhile, the South African media reports that of the 66 that tested positive over the past few days at St Augustine’s Hospital in Kwazulu Natal, about 48 of them are staff and the provincial department is engaging the hospital with a view to closing parts of it down to allow a fumigation process.

“We have also assigned specialists there. We must always be on the lookout. The infection can seep in from any institution.

“We must now trace all the contacts. It is a matter of serious concern and we are dealing with it.”

Mkhize said that a number of patients being treated were slowly recovering, saying mass testing has also started in all provinces.

The minister said that the number of patients requiring care had not yet reached the level where there was not enough equipment available to treat them or to give staff personal protection equipment (PPE).

“We have not had enough patients to exhaust the pre-existing stock. Everyone is anxious — healthcare workers are nervous but it is possible for them to point out where the shortages are, so we can move stock around.

“As stock comes in, we will start preparing for the period after. So we are preparing ahead. We don’t even have a hundred people in hospital at the moment countrywide.