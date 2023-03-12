Torrential rainfall being experienced in Southern Region to persist into tomorrow and Tuesday; Ministry of Education suspends classes till Wednesday

Satellite image shows cloud band of cyclone Freddy as of 10am Sunday

* The torrential rains are accompanied by damaging winds with high likelihood of flooding

* Chididi station in Nsanje recorded 100.6mm; Chichiri in Blantyre recorded 74.9mm

* Makhanga Agriculture station in Nsanje 55.0mm and Mimosa in Mulanje recorded 45.8mm among other stations

By Duncan Mlanjira

The Department of Climate Change & Meteorological Services says that the torrential rainfall being experienced in Southern Region due to effects of Tropical Cyclone Freddy — that started on Saturday is expected to persist into tomorrow (Monday) and Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education — having received expert information from the Met Department that the direct effects of Tropical Cyclone Freddy being experienced in Nsanje, Chikwawa, Mulanje, Phalombe, Blantyre, Thyolo, Chiradzulu, Mwanza, Neno and Zomba, will intensify has temporarily suspending physical classes in all learning institutions in the mentioned districts tomorrow and Tuesday.

”Further to that, learners in boarding schools are advised to stay indoors, as a measure of safety in order to preserve life,” said the statement. “During the suspension of classes, teachers and learners are encouraged to use available online platforms and radio lessons.

“In particular, when physical classes resume on Wednesday, 15th March, 2023, teachers are urged to provide remedial lessons to recover the lost time.”

An update from the Met Department says the center of the cyclone was 120km away from Nsanje as of Sunday morning moving towards southern Malawi while sustaining wind speed of 130km km per hour.

Model projections were showing over 100% chance that the Tropical Cyclone will reach southern Malawi this Sunday evening with torrential rainfall exceeding 150mm in 24 hours of Sunday persisting into Monday and Tuesday.

The torrential rains are accompanied by damaging winds with high likelihood of flooding and according to weather reports from Saturday 8am to Sunday at 8am; Chididi station in Nsanje recorded 100.6mm; Chichiri in Blantyre recorded 74.9mm; Makhanga Agriculture station in Nsanje 55.0mm and Mimosa in Mulanje recorded 45.8mm among other stations.

“The areas expected to be highly impacted (category 10) still remain: Nsanje, Chikwawa, Mulanje, Thyolo, Phalombe, Chiradzulu, Mwanza and Blantyre while Zomba, Neno and some lakeshore districts are likely to have areas falling either category 9 or 5.

The Met Department advises the public to:

* Move to higher ground immediately and follow evacuation orders when issued;

* Continous rains and strong winds can cause infrastructures, houses and pit latrines to collapse. Pay attention to falling trees, power lines;

* Stay away from rivers and streams as may rise rapidly and become dangerous during heavy rains;

* Avoid travelling during stormy weather if possible, as driving in strong winds can be dangerous.

“Threat of flash floods is very high with possible downing of trees, power lines as well as some structural damage mainly over southern areas spreading into central areas.”

The department assures the public that it will continue to monitor the movement and strength and potential impacts of Cyclone Freddy and the nation will be communicated accordingly.

Weather Synopsis

Shire Valley (areas along Shire River and around Lake Chiuta and Chilwa)

* Expect strong winds with widespread heavy rain to persist tonight and tomorrow morning. Windy with scattered heavy rain during the afternoon;

* Forecast Temperatures: Ngabu Min.22°C and Max.24°C

Southern Highlands (Shire highlands, Kirk Range up to Dedza)

* Strong winds with widespread heavy rain to continue tonight and during morning. Windy with scattered heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

* Forecast Temperatures: Blantyre Min.16°C and Max.19°C

Central areas (Lilongwe, Mchinji, Ntchisi, Dowa, Kasungu and part of Mzimba)

* Windy with locally heavy rain and occasional thunderstorms tonight and during morning. Warm and cloudy with locally heavy rain and occasional thunderstorms in the afternoon

* Forecast Temperatures: Lilongwe Min.17°C and Max.27°C

Lakeshore areas (Mangochi, Salima, Nkhotakota, Nkhata Bay, Likoma, Karonga)

* Cloudy conditions with locally heavy rain and thunderstorms tonight and tomorrow morning. Hot and cloudy with locally heavy rain and thunderstorms during afternoon;

* Forecast Temperatures: Mangochi Min. 19°C and Max.22°C

Northern areas (all areas in the north except lakeshore)

* Cloudy conditions with locally heavy rain and occasional thunderstorms tonight and during morning. Scattered rain and occasional thunderstorms in the afternoon;

* Forecast Temperatures: Mzuzu Min.18°C and Max.25°C

For further information, the public is advised to contact:

The Director; Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services; P.O. Box 1808; Blantyre

Tel:( 265) 882 266 579

Email: metdept@metmalawi.gov.mw

Web: www.metmalawi.gov.mw

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/malawi.weather

WhatsApp: +265 995 155 050