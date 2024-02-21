Top music artist Skeffa Chimoto to spice up Bangwe All Stars’ fundraising dinner-dance

* The team has resources equivalent to 50% of their total budget and targeting to raise the remaining 50%

By Petro Mkandawire, MANA & Duncan Mlanjira, Maravi Express

As teams prepare for the 2024 TNM Super League season, Bangwe All Stars have organised a fundraising dinner-dance on February 24 at Golden Peacock Hotel in Blantyre that will be spiced up by top music artist Skeffa Chimoto alongside Gibo Pearson.

The club’s chief executive officer, Chikumbutso Mathumba said they have decided to host the fundraiser after the team’s assessment on what resources they would require for the 2024 season.

He said the team have developed a number of fundraising activities and they decided on starting with the dinner-dance which was seen as a great opportunity to raise more funds to help in smooth running of the club.

“It is the first time our team decided to organise such kind of fundraising event because, with the experience that we had in the previous season, we have established that we may not have sufficient funds to enable us to run the team throughout the season,” Mathumba said.

He added that they have resources equivalent to 50% of the team’s total budget, adding they are now targeting to raise the remaining 50%.

However, Mathumba expressed optimism that stakeholders and other well-wishers will support them with the remaining amount.

The event charges have been split up for entry into various categories which include single entry at K25,000 and double entry at K40,000, adding they have organised special tables like Platinum (at K3 million), Gold (K2 million) and Silver (K1 million).

Sports analyst Kim Kamau commended Bangwe All Stars for the initiative, saying the team has developed a good source of income as it will help to minimise challenges faced by the club, adding that it is not easy for a football club to organise such kind of event.

“Well-wishers and other stakeholders can influence the circumstances of football here in Malawi,” he said. “There is need for funds for our football clubs to grow.

“So it’s a good move by Bangwe All Stars as this will boost the team’s performance,” Kamau said.

Meanwhile, in preparation for the kick off of the 2024 on April 6, Super League of Malawi (SULOM) has also organized a fundraising dinner scheduled for March 1 at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe from 18:00hrs.

A statement from SULOM says funds to be raised will be used for the league’s operations and for the participating clubs and appeals to all companies, organisations and individuals to support the fundraiser with cash or materials.

The dinner is priced at K200,000 per individual while corporate tables for Platinum at K10 million that includes full branding, entrance, mainstage, table branding and merchandise display.

The Gold table is at K7 million that includes partial branding, entrance, merchandise display, 2 roll up banners and table branding with Silver at K5 million (partial branding, table branding and 2 roll up banners).

“SULOM strongly believes that any support towards the dinner will positively contribute to SULOM’s efforts in Reviving, Reforming and Rebranding the League into a viable brand capable of contributing to the country’s social-economic development.”

The forthcoming TNM Super League has the champions, Nyasa Big Bullets; runners-up Silver Strikers; 3rd-placed Mighty Wanderers; Chitipa United (4th); Kamuzu Barracks (5th); Bangwe All Stars 6th); Dedza Dynamos (7th); Civil Service United 8th); Karonga United (9th); MAFCO (10); Mighty Tigers (11); Ekwenden Hammers (12); Moyale Barracks (13); and promoted sides, Baka City; FOMO FC and Creck Sporting Club.

Nyasa Big Bullets are set to defend their title they have won for five consecutive seasons under Zimbabwean coach Kalisto Pasuwa that earned him 2023 Malawi Sport Awards’ Non-citizen of the Year accolade for winning a historic quadruple — the TNM Super League, FDH Bank Cup, Castel Challenge Cup and the Airtel Top 8.

The TNM Super League is his 5th consecutive title, five years after he was appointed as Bullets coach and the team’s overall 17 titles since the Super League was created in 1986.

The top flight league was first sponsored by Gillet Nacet composed of eight teams — five from Blantyre & Districts Football League (BDFL) and three from Lilongwe & Districts Football League (LDFL).

At 17 titles, Nyasa Big Bullets — formerly named Bata Bullets, Total Bullets and Bakili Bullets — have won it the most times as inaugural champions in 1986, followed by 1991, 1992, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2020-21, 2022.

Silver Strikers follow at 8 (1993, 1994, 1996, 2008, 2010, 2011–12, 2012-13 and 2013 with Mighty Wanderers winning it six times (1990, 1995, 1997, 1998, 2006 and 2017).

ESCOM United won it twice (2007, 2010–11) and once each was by Admarc Tigers (1989); Civo United (1987); MDC United (1988) and Kamuzu Barracks (2016).