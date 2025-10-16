Tomorrow declared public holiday in Kenya to honour former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s State Funeral

* Marking a solemn moment of national reflection for a leader remembered for his decades-long struggle for democracy, reform, and unity

Tomorrow, Friday October 17, has been declared a national holiday as Kenyans prepare to pay their final respects to former Prime Minister Raila Amollo Odinga during his state funeral.

According to a special notice published in the Kenya Gazette, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen made the declaration under Section 3 of the Public Holidays Act.

The announcement comes as the country prepares for Raila’s state funeral on the same day, marking a solemn moment of national reflection for a leader remembered for his decades-long struggle for democracy, reform, and unity.

The declaration means government offices, schools, and most businesses will remain closed as Kenyans observe the national day of mourning and pay their final respects to the veteran statesman.

Raila Odinga was a towering figure in the Kenyan nation’s political landscape, with a state funeral spanning three days. The solemn events will culminate in his burial on Sunday, in his ancestral home in Bondo, Siaya County.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, who co-chairs the National Funeral Committee alongside Siaya Senator Oburu Odinga, confirmed the schedule yesterday, saying the arrangements align with the Odinga family’s wish for the former Prime Minister to be laid to rest within 72 hours of his passing.

Odinga’s body arrived at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi at 08h30 this morning received by President William Ruto in the company of Odinga family members.

A high-level delegation, led by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and including Mama Ida Odinga, had been dispatched to India to oversee the repatriation process.

From noon today, Kenyans had the opportunity to view the body as it lies in state at the Parliament Buildings in Nairobi while the State Funeral service will be held at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on Friday from 08h00 — which is expected to draw local and international dignitaries to honour Odinga’s significant contributions to Kenya.

On Saturday, October 18, the body will be flown to Kisumu for a public viewing at Moi Stadium from 09h00 to 15h00 PM. Subsequently, it will be transported by road to his Bondo home in Siaya County for a final overnight stay before the burial.

State funerals in Kenya are public ceremonies reserved for individuals of national importance, typically declared by the sitting President. While traditions and executive practices guide these events, Kenya currently lacks a single codified law outlining all requirements and procedures.

This has sometimes led to variations in the honours accorded, the duration of lying in state, and burial venues for individuals who served in roles other than the presidency.

President William Ruto declared a seven-day period of national mourning, with flags flying at half-mast across the country and at all Kenyan diplomatic missions abroad, in his honour.

Odinga will be accorded a state funeral with full military honours, a recognition of his decades of service to the nation as hundreds of his supporters took to the streets of Mombasa today in a peaceful procession to honour the former Prime Minister, who passed away in India at the age of 80 while receiving treatment.

On Wednesday, shortly after news of his death broke, only a few supporters were seen in the streets despite Mombasa being one of Raila’s traditional strongholds. However, by this morning, Odinga officials had mobilised supporters who gathered at Mwembe Tayari before marching through the streets of Mombasa.

The procession, led by party officials, wound its way through Jomo Kenyatta Avenue, Digo Road, and Nkrumah Road, with supporters dancing to ODM and Luo songs while waving twigs and placards.

Some business owners briefly closed their shops, fearing possible unrest, but the supporters maintained peace and order throughout the event.

At the Mombasa County Assembly building, the crowd broke into song and dance, praising Raila’s leadership and legacy before a few local youth leaders addressed them.

From the trenches of opposition politics to the corridors of power, Raila Odinga’s words often carried the weight of a people’s struggle and the promise of a better tomorrow words. His voice defined Kenya’s political conscience for more than four decades — a voice of defiance, hope, and resilience.

Whether declaring that “nobody can stop reggae” or urging that “Kenya must be a country for all,” Raila spoke not just as a politician, but as a symbol of reform and national unity.

His quotes became rallying cries across generations, echoing in Parliament, protests, and presidential campaigns alike. As Kenya mourns his passing, his words endure — a living testament to a man who believed that freedom, justice, and democracy were not privileges, but the birthright of every Kenyan.

“Nobody can stop reggae” was said during the Building Bridges Initiative rallies in 2020, which became Raila’s rallying cry, symbolising unstoppable political momentum and unity across Kenya.

“Tinga tinga will keep moving” was a defiant statement made during the 2013 elections and using his nickname ‘Tinga’, Raila assured supporters that his political journey would not end despite setbacks.

“When the people are tired, they will act” was delivered during the 2017 campaign period, this quote reflected Raila’s belief in people power and the inevitability of democratic change.—Edited by Duncan Mlanjira, Maravi Express