TNM’s Tikolore promotion gets momentum as draw for grand prize of brand new Toyota Hilux pick-up truck draws closer

By Duncan Mlanjira

TNM Plc, the country’s pioneer mobile network and ICT services provider, says this year’s Tikolore promotion has garnered tremendous enthusiasm among customers as participation numbers reached 30 million.

TNM launched the 2024 episode of Tikolore promotion in May to reward customers and celebrate TNM’s commitment to connecting communities to world-class digital solutions to empower every Malawian and connect Malawi to the world.

The promotion celebrates the harvest season with farmers that provides agricultural inputs as prizes for the next farming season.

At the third draw of the promotion where TNM handed over solar-powered water pump to Zomba-based Jaffar Chipembere, who won during the second monthly draw, TNM’s Head of Brand & Marketing said the company has distributed fabulous prizes to customers.

He expressed TNM’s satisfaction with the progress of this year’s promotion: “TNM we are excited to conduct the third draw of this year’s Tikolore promotion which attests to our commitment to creating possibilities.

“We are satisfied with the progress of the promotion as participation continues to grow every day,” said Jonazi, who added that customers have a unique opportunity to win the brand-new Toyota Hilux pick-up truck in the grand draw event that promises to be an exciting highlight for the customers.

“As a development partner, we dangled the brand-new pick-up as a grand prize which will be drawn next month at the end of the promotion. The pick-up truck is a symbol of hard work and success, and we hope this prize will bring joy to one lucky winner while also highlighting our appreciation for the support of our subscribers.”

Jonazi further said that the past months of the promotion have been exceptional as winners are drawn from every corner of the country and for the third draw is 42-year-old Muloza-based Daniel Wadson Beaton, who won a solar system.

Beaton commended TNM for revolutionising his life with conservative innovation, saying: “It feels absolutely great to win the solar energy equipment and be at the forefront of such an exciting and revolutionary technology. This is more than just a prize — it’s a step toward a more sustainable future.”

To participate in the Tikolore promotion, customers are supposed to use K1,000 weekly on TNM products or Mpamba services.

One of the winners in the monthly draws was Manase-based florist, Patrick Sekeya, who won a water pump — a reward that is now complimenting his floriculture business.

“Winning a prize from the Tikolore promotion was a wonderful surprise, but what touched me most is the coincidence that the prize resonates with my business.

“It’s clear that TNM values its customers, and that makes all the difference,” Sekeya said last month, while another customer, Zomba-based Chimwemwe Mtalika emerged as a winner of solar equipment, saying he had always wanted such an equipment.

Other prizes in the promotion include gas stoves, fertilizer and TNM products.