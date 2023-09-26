TNM Zampira winner honours his part by handing over K1m football equipment to primary school

* Fungula works at Makapwa Health Centre as health surveillance assistant



By Duncan Mlanjira

Stephano Fungula, the Thyolo-based Nyasa Big Bullets supporter who emerged third winner of the monthly TNM Zampira promotion, has honoured his part of the K2 million package of donating half of it as football equipment to Makapwa Primary School in Thyolo.

From the K2 million prize money, K1 million was for the monthly winners’ personal use and the other half is channeled towards the procurement of football equipment for a school, in line with the promotion’s conditions.

Fungula, who works at Makapwa Health Centre as health surveillance assistant, said he opted for Makapwa Primary School as one way of giving back to the community that contributed positively to his success in life.

Coincidentally, he also attended his primary school education at the same Makapwa School, saying it has contributed significantly to his life.

“The institution laid a good foundation for my life, and this is my act of appreciation,” Fungula said.

He expressed gratitude to TNM for introducing the promotion, saying the prizes have great impact to winners and football development.

“I thank TNM for Zampira promotion which is positively impacting grassroots football. I am in the process of building my house and this money will help me to finish the project,” he said.

He encouraged fellow supporters to continue participating in the promotion to stand a chance of winning and make a difference with only K50.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the school, deputy head teacher at Makapwa, Montfort Malekano said the donation will contribute positively to the school’s football team.

“As a school, we are thankful to Stephano Fungula and TNM for considering our school. This will go a long way towards enhancing football at our institution.

“We have needed such equipment and it has come right on time,” Malekano said.

For her part, Tikhala Chilimba , TNM’s product specialist, said through the promotion TNM is creating possibilities in the game of football.

“We are excited to fulfill our commitment of actively engaging and exciting soccer fans where fans are winning fabulous life changing prizes,” Chilimba said. “Through the promotion we are enabling soccer fans to remember to be involved in developing football from grassroots level.”

To participate in the promotion, subscribers are required to send an SMS of their prediction to code 1515, which costs K50.

Apart from the monthly prizes, there are other weekly prizes in form of airtime and cash.