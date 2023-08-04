TNM to award customers and agents with bumper bonus as incentives for new connections

Head of Innovations at TNM, Joshua Sichinga

* New customers will receive 1.4G in bonus data bundles, 200 bonus minutes and 200 bonus SMS

* For every new SIM card bought when they recharge with at least K200 on Mpamba

By Duncan Mlanjira

Pioneering mobile network and ICT services provider, TNM announces a bumper offer of free airtime and data for every new SIM card purchase for new customers and resellers of SIM cards.

Head of Innovations at TNM, Joshua Sichinga said new customers will receive 1.4G in bonus data bundles, 200 bonus minutes and 200 bonus SMS for every new SIM card bought when they recharge with at least K200 on Mpamba.

In addition, they will qualify for 200 more bonus minutes if they transact with K1,000 or more using their new SIM card on TNM Mpamba and for resellers or agents, they will receive K100 worth of airtime for 5 SIM cards.

“This offer, valid until October 2023, gives new customers of TNM an added advantage of joining a network that offers world class experience with value for money access to data through a 4G and 5G networks and convenience and safety through transactional services available on TNM Mpamba,” Sichinga said.

He added that the new incentives are a continuation of the exciting offers from TNM under its Mahape campaign, which celebrates the utility from using TNM network services.

These include access to the 5G and 4G network platform, mobile money, and a wide range of bundles for both voice and data services and Winback campaigns.

“At TNM we are determined to provide the greatest value and experience to our customers and value chain stakeholders like agents,” went on Sichinga. “The free incentives underscore our commitment to transform Malawi’s telecommunications landscape, and to share the best of the Mahape moments.”

He further said the new incentives package is an improved offer as it extends to data and includes Mpamba. Hitherto, the incentive was limited to 138 minutes for voice only.

“The offer has been designed to empower customers with more data and talk time to give them a cushion in these difficult economic times. At the same time, it will give resale agents a boost for their business by creating demand for their TNM products such as SIM cards and mobile money.

“In coming up with the improved new customer incentive, we factored in the benefits to our customers and how we can help to boost the business for our agents.

“By selling more SIM cards, they will be increasing their revenue and profit margins, while the Mpamba transactions respond to the need for TNM to apply mobile network technology to promote financial inclusion,” said the Marketing Director.

The new offers are in line with the economic challenges that have influenced major changes on the market.