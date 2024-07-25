TNM supports K5m towards 2024 Umthetho Festival to be graced by Zulu nation King kaZwelithini

* As a truly Malawian company, we are proud of Malawi’s cultural diversity across different tribes and ethnic groups



South Africa’s Zulu nation king Misuzulu Sinqobile kaZwelethini, that country’s highest ranking Ngoni royal, is expected to grace this year’s celebration of Umthetho Cultural Festival to be held on August 3 at Hora Mountain in Mzimba District.

This was announced when the pioneer mobile service provider, TNM Plc contributed K5 million towards the annual event that celebrates the Ngoni culture and traditions — that has attracted Ngoni’s from three SADC countries of South Africa, Tanzania and Zambia.

At the cheque presentation, TNM’s Marketing Director, Sobhuza Ngwenya said the telco is proud to be associated with the event as it understands the role that cultural diversity plays in fostering unity.

“As a truly Malawian company, we are proud of Malawi’s cultural diversity across different tribes and ethnic groups,” he said. “We are excited to support the Umthetho Cultural Festival and its mission to celebrate Ngoni cultural heritage.”

He added that through its engagement with Umthetho, TNM aims to create meaningful connections and foster a spirit of inclusivity among Malawi cultures.

“Our donation reflects TNM’s commitment to empowering communities through connectivity and cultural exchange. We are honored to be part of this great celebration and look forward to a successful and inspiring event.”

He further said TNM values culture as it is a catalyst for social economic development as it promotes tourism and peace: “Umthetho is an important event to the overall growth of Malawi because people travel far and wide to appreciate the festival.

“As a people, we are known by our culture and therefore it is important to cherish and celebrate our diverse cultures Umthetho being one of them.

“The adage says ‘People without a culture are like trees without roots’ — it is through that understanding that we are happy that the Ngoni people define themselves through this festival,” Ngwenya said.

On her part, chairperson of the organising committee for 2024 Umthetho, Emma Kaliya said the cultural grouping is grateful for the support as it has given them a big boost.

“This year’s event will be huge as we will play host to Ngonis from four countries, including Tanzania, South Africa and Zambia,” she said. “Our initial budget seems stretched already and the donation from TNM has come at the right time when preparations for Hora are at an advanced.”

She called upon Ngonis and cultural heritage enthusiasts to come in large numbers to witness the Ngoni festivities which, among other activities, will be marked by Ingoma dances, meat feasts and traditional beer shindigs.

Umthetho is an annual festival which is led by the Inkosi ya Makosi Mbelwa V at Hora Mountain in Mzimba — standing as a testament to the power of tradition to unite, inspire, and drive progress.

According to pindula.co.zw, Misuzulu Sinqobile kaZwelithini is the reigning King of the Zulu nation after he was formally acknowledged as monarch by President Cyril Ramaphosa, who gave him a certificate of recognition.

He is the eldest son of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini and the late Queen Mantfombi Dlamini.