TNM Super League sponsorship taken to a high level of half a billion kwacha

* K176 million will go towards teams’ prizes with the winner carting home a cool K100 million

* K10 million to individual awards and K160 million towards teams’ subventions with each team pocketing K10 million

Maravi Express

TNM Plc has increased sponsorship of the Super League by 350% from K150 million to K500 million of which the winner shall receive K100 million with the runners going home with K40 million and third place at K30 million.

“This is a massive step up and a huge stepping stone in our quest to Transform the Game in Malawi,” said excited Football Association of Malawi (FAM) president Fleetwood Haiya at the sponsorship unveiling ceremony in Blantyre this afternoon.

Haiya said FAM is excited to see the relationship between TNM and Super League of Malawi (SULOM), which he was president of from February to December last year, growing despite changes in the leadership of the two institutions.

“When there are changes in the offices like in this case, SULOM having a new president and TNM a new CEO, sometimes the chances of partnership continuing are not there.

“Let me applaud SULOM and TNM for ensuring that this partnership is continuing. During my campaign for the FAM presidency in December 2023, I made a solemn promise to see to it that our elite league sponsorship should be at the minimum of half a billion Kwacha — not many believed that this would be possible.

“Today let us all celebrate the new TNM Super League sponsorship of K500 million. Many thanks to TNM for their unwavering support and investment in Malawi football. Indeed, you are ‘Always With Us’,” he said.

From the package, K176 million will go towards teams’ prizes with the winner carting home a cool K100 million; K10 million to individual awards and K160 million towards teams’ subventions with each team pocketing K10 million.

TNM has also set aside K50 million for grassroots football a development Haiya says will play a key role in fulfilling the FAM’s key strategic pillar on youth football development.

The sponsors’ Chief Executive Officer, Michel Hebert says the development demonstrates the company’s love for Malawi football after sponsoring the league for the past 17 years.

SULOM president, Colonel Gilbert Mitawa was overwhelmed by the new sponsorship, saying: ” TNM has not only tripled the sponsorship which we asked but have also added some money on top of what we had requested. This sponsorship will help us revive, reform and rebrand Malawi’s football.”—Reporting by Fam.mw