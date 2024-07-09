TNM Super League 2024 back in action as leaders take on Kamuzu Barracks on Sunday

* Set to safeguard their leadership, in which they are 8 points ahead of 2nd-placed Mighty Wanderers



* As SULOM fines Nyasa Big Bullets a total of K2.3 million following the violent disorderliness that occurred on June 2

* When the reigning champions were beaten 1-0 by Silver Strikers at Kamuzu Stadium

By Duncan Mlanjira

Following their exit from the FDH Bank Cup on Sunday, Silver Strikers coach Peter Mponda kept his head high, telling team media, https//silverstrikers.mw that they will return and continue working on their game as they move on from the loss.

They are to prove that in their Matchweek 12 of the TNM Super League 2024 when they take on 3rd-placed Kamuzu Barracks away at Civo Stadium on Sunday to safeguard their leadership, in which they are 8 points ahead of 2nd-placed Mighty Wanderers.

At 21 points and against Silver’s 29, the Nomads are at home hosting 8th-placed Moyale at Kamuzu Stadium on Saturday while reigning champions Nyasa Big Bullets — 5th-placed with 16 points — host 9th-placed Civil Service United at Kamuzu Stadium on Sunday.

On 4th place are Mzuzu City Hammers with 20 points, who will host Dedza United (7th) at Mzuzu Stadium on Sunday

The other fixtures on Saturday are Mighty Tigers v MAFCO at Mpira Stadium; Creck Sporting v Bangwe All Stars at Civo Stadium and Karonga United v FOMO FC at Karonga Stadium while on Sunday are Chitipa United v Baka City at Karonga Stadium.

Civil Service United are completing their FDH Bank Cup Round of 32 this afternoon against lower league side Chihame All Stars at CIVO Stadium before tomorrow’s encounter between Soccer Rangers and MAFCO FC at Mpira Stadium while Kamuzu Barracks complete theirs against Iponga FC at CIVO Stadium.

Dates for the Round of 16 will be announced after the conclusion of the Round of 32 on Sunday, July 14 between MMF Marine and Ntcheu Warriors at Mangochi Ground and Simbi FC v Santhe Admarc at Aubrey Dimba Stadium.

The TNM Super League that have qualified for the FDH Bank Cup Round of 16 are Nyasa Big Bullets, who beat fellow Super League side Bangwe All Stars 5-0 on Sunday; Mighty Wanderers, who saw off lower league side Cobbe Barracks 3-0 while Raiply FC stunned top flight leaguers Chitipa United 5-4 on post-match penalties after drawing 1-1 in regulation times.

TNM Super League debutantes Creck Sporting Club and FOMO FC ended 2-2 in regulation time but Creck booked their place in the Round of 16 by winning 3-1 on post-match penalties at Civo Stadium.

Dedza Dynamos beat Nyambadwe United 3-2 at Kamuzu Stadium; Karonga United are also through after beating Mzuzu City Hammers 2-1 while Moyale Barracks thrashed lower league side Chintheche United 7-1 — with Baka City booting out Ndirande Stars as Mighty Tigers beat Mitundu Baptist 3-1.

Meanwhile, the disciplinary committee of the Super League of Malawi (SULOM) has ruled that Nyasa Big Bullets should be fined a total of K2.3 million following the violent disorderliness that occurred on June 2 when the champions were beaten 1-0 by Silver Strikers at Kamuzu Stadium.

A statement from SULOM says the disciplinary committee summoned Nyasa Big Bullets to a disciplinary hearing and after deliberations, the champions were given two counts of failure to control the actions of its supporters and bringing the game into disrepute.

The disciplinary committee reports that “Nyasa Big Bullets were remorseful during the hearing and accepted the charges with ease”.

“This acted as a mitigation alongside other factors that included Bullets formal apology to Silver Strikers and the payment of K6 million for the maintenance of the bus, the truce with Silver Strikers supporters and returning of confiscated drums, training their own stewards to be assisting the team with security issues and conducting investigations to apprehend those that perpetrated violence on 2nd June, 2024 at Kamuzu Stadium.”

Upon considering all the aggravating and mitigating factors, the disciplinary committee says it decided to fine the champions K2.3 million towards the offenses carried in the charge sheet in line with SULOM Rules and Regulations.

“The disciplinary committee further recommended that SULOM should ensure that disciplinary matters should always be expedited by timely submissions of reports of incidents and to consider the need for teams to independently determine the match security marshals as per Police Act article 115.”