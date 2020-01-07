TNM Super League 2019 season awards ceremony set for January 17

The 2019 TNM Super League end of season awards will be presented on January 17 to be held at Sunbird Mount Soche Hotel in Blantyre.

Nyasa Big Bullets are the champions, who won the title right during the last game, beating their arch rivals Mighty Be Forward Wanderers by a single point. The Bullets ended with 70 points.

On third place were Blue Eagles its 53 points, tying with Silver Strikers but had better goal aggregate, to push the Bankers to fourth place finish.

Those who have earned a spot for the Airtel Top 8 are Civil Sporting Club (5th), Moyale Barracks (6th), Kamuzu Barracks (7th) and TN Stars (8th).

Dwangwa United were relegated — succumbing this time around after so many years of their participation in this top flight league.

They have followed Mlatho Mponela, who have been sent back to the lower league after just a season of participation together with Masters Security, who caused a stir last season by participating in the CAF club championship.

At the award ceremony, there will also be accolades for the top goal scorer, player of the season, discovery of the season, most improved player, midfielder of the season, defender of the season, goalkeeper of the season, fair play team and best technical panel.

Silver Strikers forward Khuda Muyaba won the Golden Boot Award after finishing the season with 21 goals.

In his second season with the Bankers, the former Moyale Barracks striker’s 21 goals included two hat-tricks.

His second hat-trick was attained on the last day of the campaign when Silver Strikers beat Karonga United 4-0.

Mighty Be Forward Wanderers’ Babatunde Adepoju come second for the award, while Nyasa Big Bullets’ striker Hassan Kajoke was third with 17 with goals.

Blue Eagles’ Micium Mhone and TN Stars’ forward Stain Dave scored 12 goals while last season’s top goal scorer Chiukepo Msowoya finished with 11 goals, together with Wanderers’ Vincent Nyangulu and Mzuni Warriors’ Collen Nkhulambe.

Blue Eagles’ Schumaker Kuwali, Silver’s Mike Tete Civil Sporting’s Muhammad Sulumba ended with 10 goals each.