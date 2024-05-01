TNM staff engages in charitable work in major hospitals in deepening community connection with Green Touch initiative

CEO Michel Hebert serves food to a child’s guardian

In an effort to foster deeper connections and support within the community, employees at TNM Plc, engaged in charitable work across the country’s major hospitals through its Green Touch initiative.



Green Touch initiative is a heartfelt program that calls upon TNM staff members to generously contribute and participate in the noble cause of giving back to the community by offering companionship and support to patients in major hospitals.

During the onset of the initiative, TNM employees extended the acts of kindness to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre, Kamuzu Central Hospital in the Central region, Zomba Central Hospital in the Eastern region, and Mzuzu Central Hospital in the Northern region.

Michel Hebert, TNM’s Chief Executive Officer said the Green Touch embodies the company’s commitment towards making a positive impact to broader communities: “Through the benevolent initiative, TNM aims at actively engaging with communities and creating a lasting positive impact.

“TNM recognizes the value of human connection, more especially in challenging times, therefore, by reaching out and touching the lives of others, we inspire hope, resilience, and solidarity.”

With the Green Touch, the employees were engaged in cleaning services; preparing & distributing meals to patients; delivering essential supplies to meet hospitals’ needs; and uplifting patients’ spirits, while fostering a sense of connection.

“At TNM we understand challenges major hospitals are facing, and government alone cannot manage to enhance the wellbeing of patients,” Hebert said. “We believe that our combined efforts would foster a sense of inclusion, create a more caring community for those in need, and leave a positive impact.”

TNM employees solicited funds and donations in kind that were distributed to patients to provide the much-needed resources and enhance sense of belonging for patients.

“Since we started calling for donations in cash and in-kind, we received an overwhelming response from the members of staff,” continues Hebert. “We received cash that was used to purchase essential toiletries (soap, toothpaste, sanitary products) and non-perishable food items (sugar, salt, maize flour, and many more).

“Other items include blankets, clothes, shoes, and children’s toys (ensure safety and hygiene),” he said and in her vote of thanks, Anizia Kamwendo — Matron for Pediatric Oncology Ward at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital — commended TNM for considering the section for development earmarked to alleviate some challenges.

“We are very happy to receive TNM employees again in our ward,” Kamwendo said. “Last month members of staff from TNM came and helped us in the installation of chemotherapy preparation machine which is working effectively now.”

Outlining the challenges the ward is facing, Kamwendo highlighted shortage of chemotherapy drugs as a key need: “We have lots of needs but topping the list is shortage of chemotherapy drugs that are very expensive.

“Apart from this we also need infusion pumps that we use to give medication to these children, clothes, and toys for the children,” she said.

TNM has assured Malawians of more engagement through the initiative to create a more inspiring and inclusive community for those in need and make a real difference in someone’s recovery journey.