TNM Plc injects K5m towards NGO regulatory body’s annual lakeshore conference

* At TNM, we recognize and appreciate the critical role of NGORA in regulating NGOs in Malawi



* As a partner for national development, TNM is working closely with NGO partners

* To support people at the grassroots level using mobile network technologies

By Duncan Mlanjira

Malawi’s pioneering mobile network and ICT services provider, TNM Plc, has contributed K5 million to the non-governmental organization (NGO) Regulatory Authority (NGORA) towards its 2023 lakeshore conference on September 28-29.

To be held at Sunbird Nkopola in Mangochi, this years theme is: ‘21st Century Boardroom Dynamics: Repositioning the Accountability of NGOs’ and presenting the contribution, TNM Director of Business Services, Tawina Dzungu said the mobile telco appreciates the role of NGORA in regulating the NGO industry.

She observed that NGORA’s regulation is helping to bring sanity in the NGO sector in terms of accountability and governance — a development which has turned NGOs into attractive partners for national development efforts with the private sector.

“At TNM, we recognize and appreciate the critical role of NGORA in regulating NGOs in Malawi,” she said. “As a partner for national development, TNM is working closely with NGO partners to support people at the grassroots level using mobile network technologies.”

“This include Mpamba, which through mobile cash transfers, is helping deepen financial inclusion in the remotest parts of the country. Hence our contribution is in line with this position.”

She added that TNM’s partnership with respective NGOs under NGORA is helping to contribute to economic growth through job creation, enterprise development and technology transfer.

She thus said TNM looks forward to continuing working with NGORA and relevant NGOs in applying mobile technology as a catalyst for economic growth and national development at all sectors.

NGORA chairperson, Shadreck Malenga said the upcoming conference is an important platform for NGOs to build capacity in governance and learn new trends in environmental sustainability.

“We are hoping that participants in the conference will be able to incorporate 21st century trends in their operations and be able to see how we can apply them within the Malawian framework and context of MW2063 national vision,” he said.

In June, NGORA engaged NGO auditors to a meeting in Blantyre in order to help NGOs comply with Section 22 of the NGO law which requires them to submit reports including audited financial statements.

According to NGORA website, the Authority’s Director of Corporate Services, Linda Njikho said it was unfortunate that most NGOs fail to comply with this provision citing high audit fees as the main reason.

She described the meeting as fruitful in that it enabled the Authority to understand some of the issues that are faced both by the auditors and NGOs, saying this will enable NGORA to come up with ways on how best to improve compliance in the sector.

She is quoted as saying: “Looking at the rate of compliance in the sector and the issues that the sector has brought to our attention on why they are failing to comply with the requirement of the law to submit reports, we thought it wise to engage MAB and ICAM as regulators to discuss these issues, map the way forward and see how best we can help the NGO sector to comply with the requirements of the Act.”

ICAMs assistant technical officer, Chisomo Kasowanjete is also quoted as saying audit costs are determined by the complexity of work to be done and not the size of the NGOs, saying one of the challenges faced by the sector leading to high audit costs stems from the fact that some NGOs do not usually hire full time accountants, and only hire them based on requirements by donors due to funding issues.

“Sometimes small NGOs handle huge finances and therefore have complex audits depending on the resources channeled to them,” he is quoted as saying. “The charges therefore are dependent on the complexity of work and volume of transaction involved in that institution and not the size of the NGO itself.”

Meanwhile, at annual general meeting of the Council for NGOs in Malawi (CONGOMA) in Lilongwe on September 12, Minister of Gender, Community Development & Social Welfare, Jean Sendeza said government is committed in ensuring that the NGO landscape thrives.

She said the government recognises the impact of the NGO sector on several aspects of the society, including social and economic development.

“NGOs have supported government in health, agriculture, good governance and during crises, just to mention a few,” she is quoted as saying. “Therefore, let us work together to ensure that NGOs have a conducive work environment and develop a culture of accountability and good governance.”

She added that NGOs should be affiliated to CONGOMA as the designated coordinator of NGOs, despite the changes that the amendment of the NGO Act brought.

Also present was NGORA’s Board vice-chairperson, Nina Ghambi, called upon incoming CONGOMA office bearers to continue the good relationship that exists between NGORA and CONGOMA, to ensure that NGO works impacts the people that it is meant to serve.

She also requested NGOs to ensure that their NGOs are compliant to create a positive image of the NGO sector.