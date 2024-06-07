TNM, Phyzix partnership blossoms with K5m sponsorship boost towards Mzuzu Mountain Goat Concert

Jonazi (left) presenting the sponsorship to the artist

The partnership between TNM Plc and acclaimed music artist, Phyzix continues as Malawi’s pioneer mobile network and ICT service provider contributes K5 million towards his forthcoming Mountain Goat Concert scheduled for July 13 at Springs Park in Mzuzu.

This is the second time for TNM to support the artist’s concert, and in a the telco said in addition, the integration enables fun lovers to purchase concert tickets on TNM Mpamba e-ticketing platform.

TNM’s Head of Band & Marketing, Madalitso Jonazi said is quoted in the statement as saying the sponsorship highlights the company’s commitment to empowering and celebrating local talent.

“We are delighted to join forces with Phyzix once again for what promises to be an extraordinary musical show,” he said. “Our partnership demonstrates our commitment to leveraging technology to create possibilities, change lives and connect people through music.”

Following this resounding collaboration, Jonazi added that “TNM and Phyzix are poised to deliver yet another unforgettable experience for music enthusiasts in Mzuzu”.

“Through the collaboration, we are fostering cultural enrichment and connectivity through music and technology. As such, music enthusiasts will be able to purchase their tickets on Mpamba e-ticketing platform conveniently.”

He added that the concert presents opportunity for the mobile company to engage with people in Mzuzu, saying: “We have a wide range of products that are tailored to suit Malawians of different ages, but concerts like Mountain Goat present a good platform for TNM to connect with specifically the youths and offer them more appealing and pocket friendly products such as Agulu bundles.”

In his vote of thanks, Phyzix (real name Noel Chikoleka) expressed his deep gratitude, saying the funds would assist in delivering a good concert to Mzuzu music fans.

“After sponsoring my Mountain Goat album launch last year, I am very thrilled that TNM has come again and sponsored my upcoming concert in Mzuzu, as we cement the brands’ mutual connection. “The sponsorship will go a long way to help us provide a great concert in Mzuzu,” he said.

The concert comes six months after Phyzix launched the Mountain Goat album last December at Amaryllis Hotel in Blantyre — his 15th album.