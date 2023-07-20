TNM partners with forthcoming Gwamba Unlimited Concert to promote music talent scouting and youth products

* TNM has contributed K5 million to enhance the concert’s preparation and as an official telecommunications partner



By Duncan Mlanjira

Malawi’s pioneer mobile network and ICT services provider, TNM Plc has partnered with renowned artist Gwamba to boost the forthcoming Gwamba Unlimited Concert scheduled for August 26 at Mzuzu Stadium to promote music talent scouting and youth products.

Through the partnership, TNM has contributed K5 million to enhance the concert’s preparation and as an official telecommunications partner, TNM will also offer discounted Mpamba ticket sales, talent scouting community engagements and promotion of youth related products.

Speaking during the cheque handover in Blantyre, TNM’s Head of Brand & Marketing, Madalitso Jonazi said the partnership reiterates the telco’s commitment towards elevating the music industry.

“Through the concert, Gwamba aims to identify and nurture musical talent in the region,” he said. “We are, therefore, proud to partner Gwamba for his show as a sign of our fervent commitment towards the development of music industry.”

Jonazi added that the multi-benefit partnership comes under the auspices of Mahape communication campaign — a rallying call for customers to reap more benefits on Malawi’s best 4G and only 5G network in Malawi.

“Gwamba Unlimited Concert is a great platform and one of the biggest shows in the country. We are marveled to support this event which will bring together key players in the music industry.

“The sponsorship elongates our Mahape moments where our services continue to provide value to Malawians,” he said, adding that the concert provides a great avenue to propel youth empowerment program streamlined in its strategy.

“Music has a strong appeal to the youth; therefore, we look at the concert as an important platform to enhance our connection with the sector in the process empowering their capabilities.”

On his part, Gwamba applauded TNM for the kind gesture, saying the partnership adds value to the show: “TNM is a big company in Malawi’s telecommunications industry — therefore to have such a confidence in the show is good news for me and the youth that benefit from it.

“The partnership will go a long way to inject great zeal and promote the music industry,” Gwamba said while assuring music lovers of a great concert which will incorporate other notable artist in the country.

Making the announcement of the concert in March this year, Gwamba promised that the show will be a thrilling event, showcasing the very best of local talent and providing an unforgettable experience for all who attend.

Gwamba — legally known as Duncan Zgambo — is a rapper whose music career dates back to 2005 when he formed a rap group called Pittie Boys before going solo in 2009 to pursue his rap singing that is influenced by 50 Cent and The Basement.

The Pettie Boys released ‘Work That Thing’ which enjoyed some airplay and after going solo, Gwamba released songs including, ‘Mmesa’, ‘Tikakumane Kumadzi’, ‘Sindingasiye Bawa’, and ‘Carina ya Mdala’.

Gwanda, who was appointed United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Malawi Safeguard Young People (SYP) Ambassador in 2014, has worked with artistes that include Zeus, Stlofa, KrTC, Kaliwo, Brian & The Dogg on the international scene.

On the local scene, he has worked with Tay Grin, BFB, Kell Kay, Hyphen, Third Eye, BarryOne, Piksy, Blakjak, Phyzix, Nesnes, and Bucci.

Gwamba also greatly involves himself in philanthropy and some of his awards are: Urban Music Party (UMP), Best Gospel Artist (2017); UMP Album of the Year (2017); UMP Best Collaboration [Mr. Yesu w/Kell Kay] (2017); Nyasa Music Awards, Best Gospel Artist (2017); Year Of Honey Awards [RSA], Best Video [Better] (2016); UMP Artist of the Year (2015); and MUMA Awards, Best Hip Hop Artist (2013).