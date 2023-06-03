TNM Mpamba splashes K22m in Kashi Kashi promotion

* To enter the promotion, customers need to make a transaction of at least K500



TNM Mpamba Ltd, wholly owned subsidiary of TNM Plc distributed K8.4 million cash prizes to customers and K14 million to agents in the ongoing Mpamba Kashi Kashi promotion.

The promotion was launched to celebrate the milestones Mpamba mobile money has recorded since its inception in 2013 and speaking at the draw on Friday, Mpamba Marketing Manager, Tione Kafumbu said there has been a great gain in momentum since the duo promotion was launched — a clear indication that Mpamba is creating great value for customers and agents.

“We are overwhelmed with the response from our customers,” he said. “Participation keeps on increasing daily. We are happy that as we are rewarding customers, we are also deepening financial inclusion and improving social economic status our customers.”

The promotion continues to underscore TNM’s commitment towards creating possibilities as hundreds are winning cash prizes and Kaziputa said they will continue to change lives of their customers through the promotion.

“We are proud to fulfill this promise. Today we have conducted the 5th draw for customers and third draw for agents. The draw has seen 196 customers and 252 agents winning different cash prizes ranging from K25,000 to K100,000.”

He added that the promotion has simplified entry modalities to ensure increased winning chances for every customer and agent.

“The count down to the grand prize has began. Customers now need to leverage on the remaining few days to increase there entries to stand a chance of winning big.”

To enter the promotion, customers need to make a transaction of at least K500 while agents participate after servicing customer with a transaction of K5,000 or more — until June 6 where 28 customers will win cash prize of K1 million each with 28 agents winning K500,000 each.

During Friday’s draw, 40-year-old Maganizo Benselo, a business man from Mlomba in Phalombe District won K100,000 and when contacted through his mobile phone, he could not hide his excitement, saying this was the second time for him to win.

“I am so happy. The first it was K50,000. This money will help me boost my business capital,” he said.

The promotion is set to reward 1,344 customers and 840 agents across the country. After each transaction of K500 for customers and K5,000 for agents for transacting for customers, an instant SMS notification is sent that says: “Congratulations! You have earned 1 entry in Mpamba Kashi-Kashi promotion. Dial *444#>>My Account to check your total points. Transact more to increase your entries.”