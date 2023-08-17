TNM Mpamba Limited supports Bankers Association with K3m towards successful hosting of this year’s lakeshore conference

* TNM Mpamba understands BAM’s objective of coordinating the efforts of the banking sector and share common vision of development in Malawi



* We have keen interest in the activities that will take place at the conference this year hence we moved to add value to it

By Duncan Mlanjira

TNM Mpamba Limited, the wholly owned subsidiary of TNM Plc has commended the Bankers Association of Malawi (BAM) for contributing positively towards enhancing social economic status and development of the country.

Thus the mobile money service provider has contributed K3 million towards this year’s BAM lakeshore conference and at the presentation of the financial support, Projects Manager at TNM Mpamba Limited Tsimikizo Chikoya said the recognise the pivotal role BAM is playing in progressing financial services, more especially deepening financial inclusion.

“TNM Mpamba understands BAM’s objective of coordinating the efforts of the banking sector and share common vision of development in Malawi,” Chikoya said. “Therefore, as one of key players in mobile money sector, we have keen interest in the activities that will take place at the conference this year hence we moved to add value to it.”

He added that Mpamba is optimistic that this year’s conference will provide solutions to the challenges rocking the financial industry in the country, saying: “Lakeshore conferences are important for professional bodies like BAM.

“TNM Mpamba expects that the gathering will generate new ideas and solutions on improving financial inclusion initiatives that benefits the rural communities,” he said.

On her part, BAM Chief Executive Director, Lyness Nkungula said banks are critical to Malawi’s developmental pillars as outlined in the MW2063 national vision.

“As BAM, we are looking at the development of the country of which the transactions are done through banks,” she said. “Therefore, our role is to initiate inclusivity in the banking industry to ensure holistic contribution towards making Malawi a great nation.”

Acknowledging Mpamba’s positive contribution, Nkungula said this year’s lakeshore conference will discuss issues that improve inclusive banking. “Our focus is to improve inclusive banking as such we are going to discuss economic recovery and how we can reach all the corners of the country.

“We appreciate TNM Mpamba for contributing towards our conference this cement our relationship as the company is effective in mobile money services,” she said.

This year’s Bankers’ conference started today at Sunbird Nkopola in Mangochi and is held under the theme: ‘Banks for All, and Development for All.

When CDH Investment Bank assisted towards the conference with K1.5 million, BAM’s Chief Operations Officer, Chifundo Mmaniwa the conference brings together delegates from banks and other sectors of the economy, to discuss the theme and other pertinent topics that will propel economic development for all through the financial inclusion agenda.

“A country without a robust financially inclusive banking sector cannot attain its economic needs,” Mmaniwa had said, adding that BAM believes the annual conference provides right platform for delegates to discuss best business practices of fostering collaboration and promoting advancements in the financial industry.

“In addition, it is an opportune time for our delegates to network while reflecting on best business practices which are key towards fostering business thereby making a huge contribution towards the country’s economic development.”

He added that the theme — ‘Banks for All, and Development for All’ — “looks at the journey of making Malawi’s dream of an exclusively wealthy and self-reliant industrialized upper middle-income country by the year 2063 a reality”.

Speakers on different topics will be zeroing on the theme to “provide effective resolutions which will be key towards realising the MW2063 national vision.”