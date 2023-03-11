TNM Mpamba launches Kashi-Kashi promotion set to reward 28 winners with K1 million as grand prize

* One from every district which would be complemented by bi-weekly draws



By Duncan Mlanjira

TNM Mpamba Limited, a subsidiary of Malawi Stock Exchange-listed TNM Plc, officially launched its Mpamba Kashi Kashi promotion on Thursday initiated to reward customers and agents across the country till June 6, 2023.

The final draw of the promotion will dish out K1 million to 28 customers — one from every district which would be complemented by bi-weekly draws from which TNM Mpamba customers and agents will be winning cash prizes ranging from K25,000 to K100,000.

The first winner will be getting K100,000, second K50,000 and the third K25,000 as announced by acting TNM chief Executive Officer (CEO), Lloyd Gowera during the launch at Nsungwi of Area 25 in Lilongwe.

Gowera said the Kashi Kashi promotion “aims to share the multiple benefits that the mobile money platform is providing such as enhancement of financial inclusion”.

“Our Mpamba platform is making a significant impact to the social economic development of the country. Therefore, the promotion aims at engaging our key stakeholders thus agents and customers to enhance their experience on digital transactions.”

The promotion, that is expected to run for three months, is set to reward 1,344 customers and 840 agents across the country, and Gowera said: “Our goal is to encourage mobile transactions, which is now a lifestyle for every customer and with the promotion everyone is a winner.”

“We always live by our core purpose of creating possibilities, therefore through the promotion we are going to accomplish that.”

TNM Mpamba has simplified entry modalities of the Kashi-Kashi promotion where customers will participate after any transaction of K500 for customers and K5,000 for agents after servicing customer transaction of.

When this reporter transacted on Mpamba, I received an immediate SMS notification that said: “Congratulations! You have 6 earned 6 entries in Mpamba Kashi-Kashi promotion for bill payment. Dial *444#>>My Account to check your total points. Transact to increase your entries.”

The promotion is the continuation of TNM Mpamba Limited innovation in creating an enabling economic platform for all which follows another initiative the company followed out in April last year — a special Mudzi Wathu Village Bank wallet which provides convenience and security to savings or lending groups in the country.

The group wallet allows members of registered and formal savings/lending groups to migrate from their traditional way of processing their loan transactions into digital using Mpamba platform.

When announcing its launch in Lilongwe during the 1st Generation Equality Conference, Mpamba General Manager Chris Sukasuka said the wallet was designed to respond to the needs of savings groups such as village banks in the provision of safety for their money.

“Group savings is a novel but proven approach to uplifting millions of people out of poverty,” he had said. “The challenge is that cash is risky, and the group’s success can be tempting thieves and individuals who can run away with their savings funds. We have established the wallet to enhance safety.”

Many village banks and savings groups have been defrauded by people entrusted to manage their financial affairs by robbing all the money saved and bolting to other countries especially South Africa.

Having depleted the funds, some have returned home and went into hiding while others were tracked and brought out for justice but their cases always fell apart because the village bank was not properly legalised.

Thus Sukasuka said then that the group wallet innovation is set to enable savings groups to create digital identity and enhance formal financial inclusion while improving transparency.

It helps groups to provide statement of transactional activities thereby improving accuracy of records and it is more controlled as two individuals are required to initiate wallet transactions.

The news savings wallet is available 24/7 and can be accessed on Mpamba USSD code *444# without having to visit any physical TNM branch shops.