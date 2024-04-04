TNM introduces Sim swap security feature on Mpamba as innovation to curb mobile money fraud

* It enhances customer security in the drive for financial inclusion and growth of the digital money economy



* Fraudsters tactically swap numbers and get access to people’s digital money platforms to steal funds

By Duncan Mlanjira

In order to protect its customers from mobile fraud — many of whom have fallen prey to the threat — TNM Plc has unveiled a Sim swap security feature which gives its clients the ability to permanently opt their numbers from being swapped at agent points.

Head of Brand & Marketing, Madalitso Jonazi said the initiative is significant as it enhances customer security in the drive for financial inclusion and growth of the digital money economy.

“At TNM, we are glad to see a remarkable increase in the usage of our Mpamba mobile money platform,” he said. “Millions of customers are using Mpamba, therefore, we have enhanced features to ensure that customers are well secured on the platform.

“This is a positive development in the drive for financial inclusion in the country,” Jonazi said adding that digital money fraudsters have been a stumbling block in the growth of mobile money usage.

He further said fraudsters tactically swap numbers and get access to people’s digital money platforms to steal funds.

“Despite our investment in various digital finance technologies, we are still facing a digital money fraud challenge. Therefore, we believe the new feature will alleviate the challenge that our customers face,” Jonazi said.



TNM customer can access the transformative feature through USSD code and TNM Smart App by dialing *7777# and follow the instructions to exempt their sim cards from being swapped and safeguard their numbers permanently from any exploitation. The innovative service is also available on the TNM Smart App.

Jonazi assured customers that TNM, Malawi’s pioneering mobile network and ICT services provider, will continue to initiate more innovations around Mpamba platform to maximize security and motivate the usage of digital transactions.

Meanwhile, in a move to redefine the local football landscape, TNM — sponsors of Malawi’s Super League — has introduced electronic ticketing for the elite league.

The e-ticketing represents a paradigm shift in the evolution of football in Malawi, resonating with global standards of convenience and efficiency.

The new solution was pioneered for the Sapitwa 4 tournament which involved Super League outfits, Bangwe All-stars, Dedza Dynamos, FOMO and Mighty Tigers at Mulanje Park last month.

The innovative step aims to enhance convenience, streamline access, elevate the overall matchday experience for supporters and curb fraud around football arena and marks a significant transition from traditional paper tickets to digital access — aligning with modern technological advancements and catering to the evolving preferences of football enthusiasts.

As the 2024 season kicks off this weekend, fans will now have the flexibility to purchase, manage and present their match tickets entirely through digital platforms, and eliminating the need for physical tickets,” When introducing it, Jonazi what is needed is a Mpamba account and a Khadi Mbambande debit card which they can buy on their phone and collect from any TNM shops across the country.

Jonazi also emphasised that the innovation is also to curb fraud, an issue hindering the growth of football industry, particularly during matches, saying: “The traditional practice of handling cash when purchasing physical tickets at entry points poses a lot of challenges for revenue collection such as theft of cash which leads to revenue loss and other associated problems.

“The e-ticketing is the most secure and convenient solution of handling football matches revenue as tickets will be bought through TNM’s digital platforms.”

The initiative of e-ticketing also aligns with the Ministry of Youth & Sports and the Super League of Malawi (SULOM) ongoing efforts to address issues like cash theft and ticket duplication within the TNM Super League.

Apart from safeguarding of revenue, other advantages include real-time attendance tracking and prevention of fraudulent activities.