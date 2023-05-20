TNM first to roll out 5G network in Malawi; Along with MAHAPE campaign

* MAHAPE is a communication platform conveying the emotions of happiness that the 5G and other existing TNM products and services create

* In keeping with our tradition as a pioneer in mobile telecoms technology as also the first to launch 2G, 3G & 4G network services

* 5G is the most advanced technology for driving highest quality internet speeds across mobile phones, computers, and machines

Maravi Express

TNM Plc has become the first mobile network operator in Malawi to launch the ground-breaking and industry-revolutionising 5th Generation (5G) network, which delivers the fastest and highest quality mobile internet speeds.

The pilot 5G network is being unveiled alongside MAHAPE, a communication platform conveying the emotions of happiness that the 5G and other existing TNM products and services create.

TNM’s Chief Executive Officer, Michel Hebert said: “In keeping with our tradition as a pioneer in mobile telecoms technology, we are excited to be the first in Malawi to bring 5G network services just like we were the first to launch 2G, 3G & 4G network services.

“Customers in the selected areas of the country can now start receiving the signal to taste 5G, which is the most advanced technology for driving highest quality internet speeds across mobile phones, computers, and machines.”

The pilot launch proceeds following approvals by the Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) and Hebert said TNM has in the past two years invested up to K5.2 billion (US$5.1 million) to upgrade and modernize its packet core network platform to support current data traffic growth, improve the 4G experience and now as a platform to launch 5G, in partnership with Huawei, the world’s technology leader.

He said the introduction of 5G services will deliver excellent end-user experiences as it offers internet speeds of up to 600Mbps per site with 50MHz of spectrum and up to 1.2Gbps per site with 100MHz of spectrum, which is a quantum leap over 4G throughputs.

“5G offers broader capacity and far less latency for multi-media content services such as online gaming, ultra-HD, virtual reality, inter of things (IoT), data mining and synchronization, among other user applications.”

The CEO further said the 5G experience is currently available at two sites in Blantyre and Lilongwe, before expanding to Mzuzu and Zomba. In Blantyre, 5G will be accessible at Livingstone Towers and in Lilongwe at Bingu International Convention Centre.

The 5G network is designed to not only deliver faster, better mobile broadband services while also further improving 4G LTE with the same core technology but can also expand into new service areas such as mission-critical communications and connecting the massive IoT for uses such as SMART Agriculture, AUTOMATED Mining, ROBOTICS logistics and manufacturing, bringing Malawi into the future of the digital world.

The CEO added that after successfully piloting the 5G technology, TNM will add 5G sites in Malawi resulting in immense socio-economic development benefits as 5G offers agile and high-speed, internet capabilities with less or no latency.

“With 5G, TNM customers will enjoy the best internet experience in the world. 5G will be significantly faster, offers more capacity (spectrum), has significantly lower latency, is a unified platform and uses better spectrum,” he said.

On the MAHAPE campaign, Herbert said the landmark is about TNM network’s ability to bring happiness to customers, saying: “The communications campaign aims to capture the happy moments that the TNM network creates in the everyday life and business of our customers.

“The goal is to celebrate our network’s capability to empower users in their respective areas of endeavors, while achieving different milestones.”

MAHAPE will be applied in all its services and products to reflect its wide range of customers’ positive aspirations, with Herbert sating: “The essence of what we can create and deliver for our customers using the TNM network, the happy outcomes of all transactions on TNM network.

“These transactions include TNM internet and voice services, value-for-money data, and voice packages, Mpamba, Enterprise and Cloud Computing services, among others,” he said.

Guest of honour at the launch, Minister of Information & Digitalization, Moses Kunkuyu commended TNM for creating the ‘MAHAPE’ campaign, saying the development is in line with the vision of the Malawi government to transform Malawi into “An inclusively wealthy and self-reliant nation” as outlined in the MW2063 development blueprint.

“As Malawi, our dream and desire are to achieve prosperity through industrialization,” he said. “It is profoundly pleasing to note that TNM Plc has joined hands with the government to help the country achieve this dream.

“By offering an advanced mobile technology platform through 5G network, TNM is empowering the country with the tools and environment for achieving economic growth.”

The Minister acknowledged TNM’s relentless efforts during the aftermath of the Tropical Cyclone Freddy-induced floods that helped to propel rescue missions.

“When the country was hit by Tropical Cyclone Freddy, TNM network was resilient against the storm. By maintaining its services, TNM network helped save many lives of people trapped and in need of rescue,” he said.