TNM, FDH, NBM partnership eases access to 4G smartphones through credit facilities

The country’s integrated mobile network and ICT services provider TNM Plc, has partnered with FDH Bank and National Bank of Malawi (NBM) to enable their mutual customers to access credit facilities to acquire 4G smartphones.

The ‘Phone on Loan Scheme’ for FDH Bank and ‘Device Pasavute’ for TNM aim at providing affordable 4G Data capable smart devices to the shared customers of both firms.

This will allow customers to enjoy the high quality experience on TNM’s 4G network thereby propelling the digital economy in Malawi.

“In our digital transformation drive, we noted that access to enabling devices like 4G smartphones for many Malawians is a challenge because the desired phones require significant investment,” said Vishwajeet Deshmukh, TNM’s Chief Marketing Officer.

“Together with FDH Bank we have introduced this service to give our mutual customers access to data products through these smartphones.”

He added that as a Malawian company, TNM has the interests of Malawians at heart and as the world is advancing technologically, TNM wants to align Malawians with global digital trends.

On his part, FDH Bank’s Head of Personal and Business Banking Kawawa Msapato expressed excitement that their mutual customers will benefit from this agreement.

“FDH is proud to be the first bank to give its customers access to quality devices though this unique partnership with TNM. Account holders will have a flexible payment plan through the Device on Loan service.

“You can agree with me that mobile phones and accessories have become a necessity for business productivity and in our personal lives.

“As a brand that believes in growth, we are happy with this partnership as it will provide an opportunity to our customers to access a service that brings them convenience and flexibility. This means one thing to us, progress,” said Msapato.

National Bank of Malawi and TNM Plc noted how the vast majority of Malawians are still unbanked and within the segment that has banking services, others are not able to access digital products because they do not have appropriate mobile phones.

Under the Device Pasavute and Phone on Loan schemes, NMB and FDH clients will be eligible to purchase 4G enabled smartphones from TNM, payable through instalments that will run for no longer than three months.

Customers can apply for the services through TNM Shops countrywide, each application will be reviewed at FDH Bank and National Bank.

Upon approval, the customer will be issued their selected device. With the phone being paid for in instalments for a period of up to 6 months.

In addition, the customer will get a 1GB free data bundle every month for 6 months when they use TNM’s 4G Network.

The device brochure can be viewed by opening the link: http://bit.ly/TNMbrochures and selecting ‘TNM Device on Loan Device List’.