TNM brings SME Connect Solution; A converged communication solution

By Duncan Mlanjira

Malawi’s pioneer mobile network and ICT services provider, TNM Plc, has launched a converged communication solution that integrates Microsoft 365 into mobile voice and data for small & medium enterprises (SMEs).

Dubbed TNM SME Connect, the product integrates voice, data and Microsoft business standard license under one roof — aiming to address connectivity challenges faced by the SME sector.

“As a telecommunication company we understand that SMEs face numerous challenges that deter productivity as they strive to maintain agility,” said Head of Brand and Marketing, Madalitso Jonazi in a statement.

“Recognizing these challenges, TNM has developed a comprehensive solution that integrates various telecommunication and connectivity features

He added that the communication ecosystem has been designed to streamline operations, improve efficiency, and empower SMEs to thrive in an increasingly competitive market, saying: “At TNM, we understand the pivotal role that SMEs play in driving economic growth.

“With the launch of this solution, we are committed to empowering these businesses with the tools they require to be more productive,” he said.

TNM has assured of total dedication towards empowering SMEs with innovative solutions that drive their growth and foster success: “We would like to assure SMEs of innovations that help them adapt to evolving business needs with flexible and scalable infrastructure solutions, ensuring smooth growth without compromising their performance.”

TNM Plc says it has a strong passion for innovation and a commitment to excellence — “dedicated to empowering businesses of all sizes with cutting-edge solutions tailored to their unique needs”.