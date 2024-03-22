TNM brings Mpamba e-ticketing to Super League; To pilot solution at Sapitwa tournament

Madalitso Jonazi, TNM’s Head of Brand & Marketing

By Duncan Mlanjira

In a move to redefine the local football landscape, sponsors of Malawi’s topflight Super League, TNM Plc is deploying electronic ticketing for the TNM Super League.

The new solution will be available for the Sapitwa 4 tournament which involves Super League outfits, Bangwe All-stars, Dedza Dynamos, FOMO and Mighty Tigers at Mulanje Park scheduled from tomorrow March 23-24.

In a statement, TNM says the innovative step aims to enhance convenience, streamline access, elevate the overall matchday experience for supporters and curb fraud around football arena.

The e-ticketing marks a significant transition from traditional paper tickets to digital access, aligning with modern technological advancements and catering to the evolving preferences of football enthusiasts.

“With this initiative, fans will now have the flexibility to purchase, manage and present their match tickets entirely through digital platforms, and eliminating the need for physical tickets,” Madalitso Jonazi, TNM’s Head of Brand & Marketing is quoted as saying in the statement.

“The initiative underscores TNM’s commitment towards embracing innovation and leveraging technology to deliver supreme experiences to football enthusiasts in the country.”

Jonazi indicated that football fanatics will have to purchase tickets to this year’s TNM Super League matches through Mpamba instead of buying with cash at stadium gates.

“As a proud Super League sponsor, TNM is thrilled to bring e-ticketing to our esteemed football fans, which is a pivotal moment in our ongoing efforts to enhance fan engagement and satisfaction.

“All they need is a Mpamba account and a Khadi Mbambande debit card which they can buy on their phone and collect from any TNM shops across the country,” he said.

Jonazi emphasizes TNM’s commitment to curbing fraud, an issue hindering the growth of football industry, particularly during matches: “The traditional practice of handling cash when purchasing physical tickets at entry points poses a lot of challenges for revenue collection such as theft of cash which leads to revenue loss and other associated problems.

“The e-ticketing is the most secure and convenient solution of handling football matches revenue as tickets will be bought through TNM’s digital platforms.”

The initiative of e-ticketing also aligns with the Ministry of Youth & Sports and the Super League of Malawi (SULOM) ongoing efforts to address issues like cash theft and ticket duplication within the TNM Super League.

Apart from safeguarding of revenue, other advantages include real-time attendance tracking and prevention of fraudulent activities.

E-ticketing represents a paradigm shift in the evolution of football in Malawi, resonating with global standards of convenience and efficiency.