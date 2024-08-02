TNM boosts 4G network for Umthetho Cultural Festival currently underway in Mzimba

* We have enhanced our capacity at Hora and surrounding areas to ensure all guests enjoy uninterrupted connections

By Duncan Mlanjira

TNM Plc, which supported the Umthetho Cultural Festival 2024 with K5 million towards its hosting’s logistics, has take an extra mile to ensure seamless connectivity for the annual event currently underway at Hora Mountain Heritage Site in Mzimba District.

The country’s pioneer mobile phone service provider, has boosted its existing 4G network around the Hora Mountain Heritage Site, the Ngoni shrine, and surrounding areas in appreciation of the celebration of the Ngoni culture and traditions.

“We have enhanced our capacity at Hora and surrounding areas to ensure all guests enjoy uninterrupted connections,” said Marketing Director Sobhuza Ngwenya. “We know that many people will be streaming the events from Hora and TNM’s 4G network is the best option.”

He added that they took cognizance that the Umthetho Festival is an event of international and regional significance as it has attracted Ngonis from four countries in Southern Africa — hence the move by TNM to enhance its network.

“TNM has deployed a mobile BTS to boost existing 4G capacity in the area and patrons can look forward to seamless connectivity, in addition tonew connections, and Mpamba encashments and transfers,” he said.

As a mobile telecoms partner of the event, TNM has contributed K5 million towards the organisation, a gesture chairperson of the organising committee, Emma Kaliya said offered a timely boost to preparations.

The Umthetho Festival 2024 is expected to be graced by President Lazarus Chakwera on its climax tomorrow, August 3 — being celebrated under the theme; ‘Uniting against Climate Change under the Decade of His Majesty M’mbelwa V’.





Umthetho is an annual festival which is led by the Inkosi ya Makosi Mbelwa V at Hora Mountain in Mzimba — standing as a testament to the power of tradition to unite, inspire, and drive progress.

Apart from Zulu people, Ngonis from Zambia, Tanzania and Zimbabwe are in attendance at the festival, featuring traditional Ingoma dances, meat feasts and beer celebrations.

When TNM was presenting the sponsorship last week, Ngwenya said the telco is proud to be associated with the event as it understands the role that cultural diversity plays in fostering unity.

“As a truly Malawian company, we are proud of Malawi’s cultural diversity across different tribes and ethnic groups,” he said. “We are excited to support the Umthetho Cultural Festival and its mission to celebrate Ngoni cultural heritage.”

He added that through its engagement with Umthetho, TNM aims to create meaningful connections and foster a spirit of inclusivity among Malawi cultures.

He further said TNM values culture as it is a catalyst for social economic development as it promotes tourism and peace: “Umthetho is an important event to the overall growth of Malawi because people travel far and wide to appreciate the festival.

“As a people, we are known by our culture and therefore it is important to cherish and celebrate our diverse cultures Umthetho being one of them.

Other private and public corporate that assisted the event financially to give it a huge boost includes FDH Bank; Crecks Hardware; Malawi Gaming and Lotteries Authority (MAGLA); Nyasa Manufacturing Company (NMC); Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA); NBS Bank; MYO; Chibuku Products; SEEDCO, among others.